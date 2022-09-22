Council Defers Decision to Spend Millions on Biogas Project

By Ruth SOWBY

The Glendale City Council chambers were filled to capacity with concerned citizens who argued against the proposed Biogas Project at the Scholl Canyon Landfill. Callers were waiting on phones to offer their negative opinions as well.

Earlier a PowerPoint presentation was given outlining the details of the project. Councilmembers questioned the growing price tag of the project, which would include the purchase of gas burning engines.

With a unanimous vote, Council members decided to postpone their decision for at least three to four months while further research into the project took place.

Other actions taken by councilmembers included the appointment to fill a vacancy on the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority Commission for the remainder of the unexpired term through May 31, 2025. That decision was also deferred, to be revisited in three weeks.

Council members and staff welcomed the newly hired Glendale Community College (GCC) Superintendent/President, Dr. Ryan Cornner. He was introduced by GCC Board of Trustees President Ann Ransford. Prior to his position at GCC, Dr. Cornner served as vice chancellor, Educational Programs & Institutional Effectiveness, for the nine-college Los Angeles Community College District.

Council members unanimously voted to accept the reappointed members of Boards and Commissions. One of those reappointed was Diane M. Lambillotte, member of the Commission on the Status of Women.

As part of Community Events portion of the meeting, Mayor Ardy Kassakhian announced that today, Sept. 22, is National Voter Registration Day. He reminded the public that when drivers renew their vehicle licenses at the DMV, they are automatically put on voting roles.

Councilmember Paula Devine called the public’s attention to “Anybody,” playing at the Antaeus Theatre in Glendale through Oct. 17.

The Doctor’s House in Brand Park will premier the recently produced documentary “A Visionary Project” that covers the first residents of the Doctor’s House in Brand Park. The documentary streams on GTV6 beginning Saturday, Sept. 24.

On the following day, Sept. 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. it’s the free “Touch a Truck” event at the parking lot of the Glendale Elks Lodge, 120 E. Colorado St. There will be police vehicles, fire trucks and trash trucks to touch, climb in and out of, and for photo opportunities. There will also be a pancake breakfast fundraiser.