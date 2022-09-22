A Busy and Fun Weekend Planned

By Mary O’KEEFE

A reminder that this weekend is full of community events where families can have fun and have a chance to say “thank you” to those who serve.

On Saturday, Montrose Search and Rescue team members have invited the community to help them celebrate 75 years of serving the community at CV Park, 3901 Dunsmore Ave. There will be food trucks, live music, a petting zoo, climbing wall, classic car show, inflatable slides and much more. MSAR will have a demonstration on how they rescue lost hikers and respond to those whose cars have gone over the side along the Crest.

MSAR would like to thank those who are supporting Saturday’s 75th anniversary event including: Chris Waldheim, Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Support Group, Supervisor Kathryn Barger, State Senator Anthony Portantino, USC Verdugo Hills Hospital, Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce, Compass Realty, Moose Lodge #641, VFW, American Legion, Starbucks – La Canada (at Gould Avenue and Foothill Boulevard), Starbucks – Montrose (at Honolulu Avenue and Ocean View Boulevard), Coffee Bean, Montrose (Honolulu Avenue and Ocean View Boulevard), Copy Network, Bonner’s Party Rentals and CV Weekly.

On Sunday, Glendale Police Dept. and the American Cancer Society will be holding a “Touch a Truck” event. Children, and adults, will be able to get up close to several types of trucks including fire engines, GPD vehicles, a street sweeper, a cement mixer, a garbage truck and more big trucks and vehicles that kids can climb into and get their pictures taken.

There will be several booths manned by those who serve and support those with cancer, and the Glendale Elks Lodge will be holding a pancake breakfast. Tickets for the breakfast are $10 per person with proceeds going to the American Cancer Society.

The “Touch A Truck” event on Sunday, Sept. 25 is free. The Elks Lodge is located 120 E. Colorado St. in Glendale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information email atate@glendaleca.gov or scorrales@glendaleca.gov or call (818) 548-4015.