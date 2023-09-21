Workshops for Glendale’s Sustainability Plan

By Mary O’KEEFE

The City of Glendale’s Office of Sustainability has recently launched a series of community workshops for the Climate Action & Adaptation Plan (CAAP). A CAAP is a comprehensive strategy developed to address the challenges posed by climate change, such as extreme weather events like heat waves and wildfires. It consists of a set of actions, policies and measures to mitigate the causes of climate change and adapt to its impacts.

On Nov. 9, 2010, the City adopted a resolution to address sustainability and climate change by using sustainability to guide policy. The CAAP is a data-driven, community-informed plan to develop a road map to boost community resilience to extreme weather, improve air quality and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the City.

Community workshops are launched as part of a series of outreach campaigns to gather community input on priorities and needs relating to resiliency and climate change effects. Workshops will be held virtually and in community spaces throughout the City.

The Glendale CAAP workshop schedule is:

Oct. 9 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – a virtual meeting

Oct. 11 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – a virtual meeting and from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Pacific Park Community Center, 501 S. Pacific Ave., Glendale.

Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Deukmejian Wilderness Park, 3429 Markridge Road, La Crescenta

Oct. 18 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Grandview Library, 1535 5th St., Glendale

Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – a virtual meeting

Oct. 26 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Sparr Heights Community Center, 1613 Glencoe Way, Glendale

Oct. 27 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Glendale Community College Youth and Students Workshop, 1500 N. Verdugo Road, Glendale

Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Maple Park Community Center, 802 E. Maple St., Glendale

Nov. 1 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Brand Park Studios, 1601 W. Mountain St., Glendale

Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – a virtual meeting

Nov. 8 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Central Library-Teens Workshop, ages 13 to 18 years, 222 E. Harvard St., Glendale

Nov. 9 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Chevy Chase Library, 3301 E. Chevy Chase Drive, Glendale

Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Library Connection at Adams Square, 1100 E. Chevy Chase Drive, Glendale

For more information on CAAP visit GlendaleCA.gov/CAAP. To read the CAAP resolution go to https://tinyurl.com/ykm7yr99.