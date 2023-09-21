CVTC General Meeting

The public is invited to the general meeting of the CV Town Council tonight, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. at the community room of the La Crescenta Library. Among the items on the agenda is a presentation by the Los Angeles County Tax Collector on short term rental regulations.

The La Crescenta Library is located at 2809 Foothill Blvd.

GLACVCD Reports Positive West Nile Virus

The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District reports that six people have tested positive for West Nile Virus. One person was from Glendale and one fatality was in the San Fernando Valley. There is an increase in mosquito activity since the rain event a few weeks back. It is advised that any water sources in yards be empties.

“Anything the size of a teaspoon of stagnant water can breed mosquitos,” said Trustee Steve Goldsworthy of the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District. “If you can’t find the water source, call for a technician to check your property at no cost.”

CVCA to Meet

The Crescenta Valley Community Association will have its monthly meeting on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting will include discussion on local issues as well as an opportunity for Foothill area residents to bring their own concerns. Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with questions and for Zoom meeting information.

All are welcome.

Off The Leash Provides Pet Food

Off the Leash & Better Together Forever have teamed up to provide free bags of pet food every month while supplies last to strking WGA and SAG-AFTRA members and IATSE and teamsters.

Contact (818) 293-5290 or visit shopofftheleash.com (under Picketing Pets).

Fall 2023 Hybrid In-Person/Online Basic CERT Training

The Glendale Fire Dept. is hosting a free hybrid in-person/online basic CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) training on Oct. 4, 14, & 21. The CERT program educates volunteers (ages 16-plus) about disaster preparedness and trains them in basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search & rescue, team organization and disaster medical operations.

To sign up, visit https://bit.ly/GlendaleCERTFall2023.

Trunk or Treat at CV Sheriff’s Station

The CV Sheriff’s Station will be hosting its annual Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The event will be at the station, 4554 Briggs Ave. in La Crescenta, and is free for all who attend. There will be a car show where participants ghoulishly decorate their vehicles. Kids will be able to trick or treat from car to car. There will also be games, music and a costume contest. Finally, a movie will be playing for the little ones.

All are invited to bring their chairs, blankets, costumes and candy buckets. It is going to be a fun family event! Those with questions can contact the Community Relations sergeant at (818) 236-4019.