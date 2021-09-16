CVTC General Meeting

The monthly general meeting of the Crescenta Valley Town Council is tonight, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m. via Zoom. In addition to updates from various community organizations, LA County Public Works will make a presentation on proposed bulb-outs in the community.

To join the meeting, dial (877) 853-5257; meeting ID is 956 9812 8070 and the password is 750226.

11th Annual Y Bike-A-Thon

During the Crescenta Valley Hometown Country Fair on Saturday, Sept. 18, the YMCA is hosting its annual bike-a-thon. It will be held on indoor Schwinn cycles from 9 a.m. to noon and offer a 20-minute stretch after the ride.

Participants can ask friends and family members to sponsor them for this fundraiser. Ride outdoors with friends and fellow YMCA members to help support the Y’s fund for camp, program and membership scholarships.

The rider with the most money raised will win a three-month complimentary membership. The YMCA of the Foothills is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and all donations are tax deductible.

Donation to participate is $250 per stationary bike. To sign up, email rosanne@ymcafoothills.org.

Crescenta Valley Hometown Country Fair is taking place at CV Park, 3901 Dunsmore Ave. in La Crescenta.

Portantino Secures Additional Museum Funding

Senator Anthony J. Portantino announced this week that his request for $1.8 million for the Armenian American Museum was approved by the legislature. The highly anticipated landmark, which commenced construction in July, is set to be the first cultural center of its kind in California.

Earlier this year, over 1,000 guests attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the Museum marking the beginning of construction. Senator Portantino provided remarks during the event.

An initial $1 million grant for the project was approved as part of the 2016-17 state budget. In his first term, Portantino successfully secured $3 million for the museum, which was approved in the 2017-18 budget. The additional funds in this year’s budget bring the total state investment in the Museum to $9.8 million.

Rosemont Preserve Open Gate Morning

An “open gate” event is taking place at the Rosemont Preserve on Sunday morning, Sept. 19. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist app to add wildlife sightings!

The gate will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and Friends of the Rosemont Preserve Committee members will be available to answer questions and present this community resource. The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact the Rosemont Preserve Committee.

Those planning on walking the trails should wear sturdy shoes.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages; no reservations required. Rain cancels. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Historical Society Welcomes Annie Brundige

Girl Scout Annie Brundige will be speaking at the Monday, Sept. 20 meeting of the Historical Society of the Crescenta Valley. She will make a presentation on the history and contributions of Girl Scouts in the Crescenta Valley.

The meeting is at 7 p.m. at the Center for Spiritual Living – La Crescenta, 4845 Dunsmore Ave. (at the corner of Santa Carlotta Avenue). It is free to attend.

CVCA Meeting

The Crescenta Valley Community Association will have its monthly meeting on Thursday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting will include discussion on local issues as well as an opportunity for Foothill area residents to bring their own concerns. Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with questions and for Zoom meeting information.

All are welcome.