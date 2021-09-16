From the Desk of the Publisher

Something to Look Forward To

With the recent announcements of the cancellation of two of the year’s biggest events – Oktoberfest and the Montrose Christmas Parade – this Saturday’s Hometown Country Fair may be one of the few opportunities for the community to get out together and have fun. And while there won’t be lederhosen (at least I hope not) or Santa Claus, this Saturday’s Hometown Country Fair does promise fun for everyone.

Whatever folks are interested in – shopping, safety personnel, pets or even pie-eating – the Hometown Country Fair offers it all. Live entertainment has been scheduled throughout the day with a special on-site presentation by LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger. A pet parade, overseen by JD Speas of Crescenta Cañada Pets, will show off some of the area’s cutest pets. Food trucks will provide an assortment of “fair fare” so no one will go hungry. Vendors of every sort will have an assortment of items for sale plus nonprofit organizations will be able to share information on what they do. And there is much more.

The fair is pulled together by the dedicated volunteers of the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce with help by many other individuals and organizations. They all work hard to make sure the fair is something that the community can look forward to every year (except last year due to COVID) and have been doing it for more than a decade. To top it off, there is no entry fee to come to the Hometown Country Fair.

The fair takes place at Crescenta Valley Park, 3901 Dunsmore Ave. in La Crescenta from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To see a complete schedule of the day’s planned events, see below.

____________________________________________

This week was the recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom. While the governor has held firmly onto his seat I do hope that he will not ignore that a sufficient number of people were angry enough to organize the recall. Claims that he has an elitist attitude should not be dismissed, either.

I am bothered, too, by claims that a “Trumpist Republican” was the only viable option on the ticket. As a voter, I saw plenty of other choices though, let’s face it, candidate Larry Elder far exceeded them in the number of votes garnered and many of his views mirror that of our former President.

There is little argument that California, the state where I was born and raised, can be better but exactly how is in question. I hope the governor and our elected officials have the wisdom to guide us to being that better state.