Weather in the Foothills

“To breathe the same air as the angels, you must go to Tahoe.” ~ Author Mark Twain

Sadly, Mr. Twain’s quotation doesn’t apply at present because the Lake Tahoe area is burning. Tahoe is known for its pristine air and deep clear water, but the devastating Caldor Fire continues to spread, shrouding the area in hazardous air.

The Caldor Fire is one of several destructive wildfires sparked in California this year. The state’s landscape is covered in extremely dry vegetation after a dry winter. Most scientists agree that climate change is to blame. The West has been warmer and drier in recent years, exacerbating the potential for wildfires to be more frequent and destructive.

An image got my attention a few days ago. A snow gun at the Sierra-at-Tahoe Ski Resort was blasting water at the blaze as flames threatened the ski area. I had never seen one used for this purpose – what a perfect idea. Apparently one of several snow guns was set up ahead of the fire’s arrival; resort workers manned the machine to support firefighters who tackled the inferno with more conventional equipment.

The snow machines, or snow-making guns, are often used to create a blanket of snow for skiers. In this case they were used to hose down vegetation-covered hillsides. Staying just ahead of the flames, they are not intended to stop a wildfire but prevent flying embers from starting spot fires. Besides soaking the ground, the spraying of water increases the humidity of the surrounding air. Also, snow guns are valuable when aerial assault becomes impossible due to smoke or nighttime dark. Although unknown to me, this firefighting technique isn’t new.

Wouldn’t you know it?! The first snow machine came out of Hollywood. In 1934 Warner Bros. technical director Louis Geib conjured up a cold and wet blizzard on a sunny backlot in Burbank. Three rotating blades shaved ice from a 400-pound block and a high-powered fan blew the resulting particles into the air. The idea was such a hit that the local bourgeoning ski industry began experimenting.

The first snow cannon used for firefighting purposes came from a company in South Tyrol, Italy – EmiControls, a 2011 spin-off of TechnoAlpin. Apparently the nearby fire service in conjunction with the company came up with a new invention for firefighting. Sharing a similar Mediterranean climate like ours, fires in Italy are by no means a rarity.

September arrived cool but will change abruptly. Come Sunday, temperatures close to 100 degrees are predicted. By Tuesday, the mini-heatwave will be erased by cooler temperatures (once again) plus a monsoonal flow.

Do I detect autumn in the air?