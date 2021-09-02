CV Weekly Closed for Labor Day

The offices of the Crescenta Valley Weekly will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6 in observance of Labor Day.

CV Y to Reopen

On Tuesday, Sept. 7 the Crescenta Valley campus of the YMCA at 3931 Lowell Ave. will reopen. Incentives will be given out during the day. The CV Y will be open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Portantino Offers Clarification

State Sen. Anthony Portantino responded to the question regarding how the $8 million he secured for Rockhaven was dedicated.

“The money is for the restoration and preservation of Rockhaven, for the purpose of opening this important historic property to the public as a museum and park,” said Portantino. “I am also happy to address or facilitate the answer to any questions the City has as it moves forward to preserve this landmark.”

Rosemont Preserve ‘Open Gate’

An “open gate” event is taking place at the Rosemont Preserve on Saturday morning, Sept. 4. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist app to add wildlife sightings!

The gate will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and Friends of the Rosemont Preserve Committee members will be available to answer questions and present this community resource.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact the Rosemont Preserve Committee.

Those planning on walking the trails should wear sturdy shoes.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages; no reservations required. Rain cancels. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Open House at Alex Theatre

Glendale Arts will host an open house event on Saturday, Sept. 4 to celebrate the 96th birthday of the historic Alex Theatre. The event, which also marks the Alex’s reopening to the public after being temporarily shuttered during the COVID crisis, is free to the public and runs from noon until 5 p.m.

Visitors will have the opportunity to roam the historic, pristinely maintained theater grounds including the stage area, dressing rooms and VIP spaces frequented by many top performers over the past 96 years. There will be opportunities to visit the projection booth, step onstage and see where all the backstage action takes place.

The Alex Theatre is located at 216 N. Brand Blvd. Reservations are not required. For more information, email info@glendalearts.org or call (818) 243-2611, ext. 11. To donate to the Alex, visit alextheatre.org. Donations of support will also be taken on-site.

USC-VHH Looking for Support

USC Verdugo Hills Hospital is experiencing a third wave COVID surge but, according to a hospital spokesperson, this one is a bit different than the first two as it is severely impacting the hospital’s Emergency Department. The ED is seeing very high volumes for this time of year. A meal train has been established to provide a way for the community to support these frontline workers. The meal train is for a limited time to provide lunches and dinners for the USC-VHH Emergency Department. Visit bit.ly/uscvhhmeals to donate.

Those who would rather make a monetary donation for the purchase of meals can visit bit.ly/USCVHHCovidResponse.

Hungry Bears

The harvesting of grapes at the Stone Barn vineyard at Deukmejian Park has been canceled … by the bears. On Thursday night the bears bent over the fence around the vineyard and ate all the grapes leaving broken vines and broken irrigation pipes and bear scat.