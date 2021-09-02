Crime blotter

Aug. 27

700 block of Saint Katherine Drive in La Cañada Flintridge, a resident came home to find three male adults running from his property. They fled the area in a gray sedan. Upon investigation deputies found glass from the backdoor shattered and several rooms ransacked. Numerous items were reported stolen.

The theft occurred at 9:30 p.m.

Aug. 25

4600 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Cañada Flintridge, a window of a business was shattered. Nothing was reported stolen. The incident occurred at midnight.

Aug. 24

2100 block of Normanton Drive in La Cañada Flintridge, a resident reported that he received an email from what appeared to be a friend’s account. The person asked if the resident could buy three “Google Play” gift cards for his niece who had been diagnosed with cancer. The person stated he had attempted to find the gift cards but were unable to find them in his area; he promised to reimburse the resident for the cards. The resident bought the cards, took pictures of the PIN and attached them to the email. Later the resident asked the friend if he had emailed him about the gift cards and the friend found that his email had been “hacked.”

The theft occurred at 12:42 p.m.

Aug. 22

600 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Cañada Flintridge, several bottles of liquor were stolen from a store at 4:45 p.m.