CV Weekly Offices Observe Labor Day

The offices of CV Weekly will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4 in observance of Labor Day.

Input Sought on Council Districts

Residents are encouraged to provide input on whether the City of Glendale should transition to Council districts, draw their own maps, share their district line preferences and provide feedback on draft maps to ensure their neighborhoods are represented. Paper and digital mapping tools, as well as a video tutorial for the digital mapping tool, are available on the City’s districting website at MapGlendale.org/Draw-a-Map.

Draft maps submitted by community members and processed by the City’s professional demographer can be accessed and reviewed on the Draft Maps page.

Residents can provide input at the upcoming districting public hearing and community workshops:

Sept. 7 – Griffith Manor Park, 1551 Flower St., 6:30 p.m.

Community members can also submit feedback on draft maps and other public comments via email to MapGlendale@GlendaleCA.gov.

Residents still have time to get involved in the district formation process. A full calendar of districting events and deadlines can be found online at MapGlendale.org/Schedule.

To learn more about the City’s district formation process, visit MapGlendale.org.

GCC Alum Begins Role as Executive Director of the Glendale College Foundation

Paola Santana, the new executive director of the Glendale College Foundation, began her first full week in her new role on Thursday, Aug. 17 in time for GCC’s new school year that began on Monday, Aug. 28.

Santana attended Glendale Community College and went on to earn a baccalaureate degree at the University of California, Berkeley, and a master’s in higher education at the Harvard Graduate School of Education.

Santana replaces Lisa Brooks who retired July 31 after leading the Foundation for 14 years.

Salvation Army Hosting Food Drive

The Glendale-Burbank Salvation Army is having a food drive on Saturday, Sept. 9. Items needed include dry cereals, rice, dry beans, pastas, oatmeal, canned beans, peanut butter, canned fruits, canned veggies, canned soups and laundry detergent. Donations can be dropped off on the black shelving unit at the parking lot of CV Weekly, 3800 La Crescenta Ave. (at the corner of Honolulu and La Crescenta avenues). Please mark bag/s with SA.

For questions/information contact Gabriela.Maldonado@usw.salvationarmy.org or call (818) 246-5586 x 1221.