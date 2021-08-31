Angeles National Forest Closure In Effect Starting Tonight

The USDA Forest Service announced that the Angeles National Forest will be temporarily closed from Aug. 31 at 11:59 p.m. through Sept.17 at 11:59 p.m.

The closure of the forest will affect some roads in the local area. Upper Big Tujunga Canyon Road from Angeles Forest Hwy to Angeles Crest Hwy will be closed. Angeles Crest Hwy from Clear Creek Station to Big Pines will also be closed. Angeles Crest Hwy and Angeles Forest Hwy will be open for commuter traffic.

Those who drive into the closure may be cited for failure to obey sign. Exceptions will be made for residents and others allowed per the closure order.

For more information on the closures, please read the order by the USDA Forest Service at https://www.fs.usda.gov/angeles.