Schools in Sunland-Tujunga in Lockdown

A man has been detained in connection with an incident that sparked the lockdown of several schools in the Sunland-Tujunga area today, according to an LAPD spokesperson.

update Aug. 29, 12:15 p.m

Mount Lukens Continuation High, Verdugo Hills High School, Mount Gleason Middle School, Apperson Elementary School, Plainview Elementary School, Pinewood Elementary School and Pinewood Early Education Center are currently impacted by police activity in the surrounding neighborhood.

Our school is currently undergoing a lockdown due to police activity in our surrounding neighborhood. As a precautionary measure, we are modifying our operations to ensure the safety of our students. Our students are safe and our school remains open for instruction.

We are also maintaining direct communication with local authorities, who are keeping us updated with the latest developments. They have advised that our school remains safe for instruction. The Los Angeles School Police Dept. is also on our campus as a precautionary measure.

Impacted families have been notified by their respective schools via their notification system, which includes phone and email alerts. Please attribute to a Los Angeles Unified spokesperson.

A number of schools in Sunland-Tujunga are in lockdown today (Tuesday, Aug. 29) due a report of a man being in the area who was wearing “tactical gear.”

The person in tactical gear was reportedly last seen in the 7700 block of Foothill Boulevard, according to a Los Angeles Police Dept. spokesperson.

There are reports of several schools being affected by the lockdown. CVW has requested a list of schools from LA Unified School District. CVW has confirmed that Our Lady of Lourdes in Tujunga was also in lockdown in an abundance of caution.

LAPD are investigating.