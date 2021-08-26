SB 10 Passes Assembly Floor

By Justin HAGER

SB 10, one of a package of controversial bills designed to tackle California’s housing crisis, passed the assembly floor on Monday leaving just two steps remaining before the hotly contested bill becomes law.

SB 10 allows a local government to zone a parcel for up to 10 units of residential density if the parcel is located in a transit-rich area, a jobs-rich area or an urban infill site. It also exempts local agencies from complying with CEQA for the approval of these projects as long as they adopt appropriate zoning ordinances, meaning they won’t be compelled to analyze the environmental impacts of their decisions.

Some portions of La Cañada Flintridge, Briggs Terrace and Alta Canyada are exempted from the laws because they are classified as Very High Fire Severity Zones (VHFSZ). However, the VHFSZ designations were largely assigned years ago, before the Camp Fire, Thomas Fire and Woolsey Fire demonstrated that high-density residential communities are not immune to the destructive force of the new era of high-intensity wild fires. As a result, the vast majority of residential La Crescenta, Montrose, Sunland and Tujunga do not have VHFSZ designation.

The bill received just 44 votes on the assembly floor, just three more than the minimum required to pass. However, only 12 assemblymembers voted in opposition, with the remaining 23, or more than one-quarter of the entire state assembly, choosing to abstain. Those with no vote recorded included local Glendale/Burbank/La Crescenta/La Cañada Assemblywoman Laura Friedman.

Despite the introduction of a similar bill, SB 902, in the previous legislative session, this was Friedman’s first opportunity to weigh in on the issue via a public vote as SB 902 was held in the appropriation suspense file and SB 10 was never directed through one of Friedman’s committees. Pasadena/Altadena Assemblyman Chris Holden, who was also voting for the first time on the issue, voted in favor of SB 10.

With the blessing of the assembly, SB 10 now just needs the blessing of the state senate and the indifference of Gov. Gavin Newsom to become law. A slightly amended version has already passed the senate once, with foothills senator Anthony Portantino in opposition. And given that Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins is a principal coauthor of the bill, it will almost certainly pass again, even if redirected to a conference committee. Gov. Newsom’s actions are less certain and may largely depend upon how quickly the bill arrives on his desk. According to a poll by David Binder Research, as many as 75% of Californians oppose SB 10 with 46% of Californians saying they would view the governor less favorably if he supported or signed the bill. Normally, this type of poll result might mean little to a governor elected by the largest margin of any non-incumbent since 1930, but Newsom may feel compelled to veto the bill should it reach him prior to the Sept. 14 conclusion of his gubernatorial recall vote. If he doesn’t veto the bill it will automatically become law 12 days after it reaches his desk, regardless of whether or not he signs it.