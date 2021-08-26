GCC Board of Trustees Passes Vaccination Mandate

The Glendale Community College board of trustees voted at its Aug. 17 meeting to require all students, faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated to access District facilities including the Verdugo, Garfield and Montrose campuses beginning Oct. 31.

The board took action at Tuesday night’s meeting in response to the rise in Delta variant COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County. According to the LA County Health Dept., COVID-19 cases are rising at an alarming rate with 92% of hospital admissions involving unvaccinated individuals. Those who are vaccinated are four times less likely to get infected and 14 times less likely to be hospitalized.

“As we begin to bring back in-person classes for the fall semester, we have a responsibility to provide a safe learning environment for our students and staff at GCC,” said board President Dr. Armine Hacopian. “This new rule will contribute to a safer community while allowing our students to pursue their educational goals in a way that aligns with their individual needs.”

The board policy takes effect in 10 weeks, enough time for an unvaccinated person to complete the vaccination cycle. Students and employees may apply for an exemption due to ADA qualifying physical/mental disability or for religious accommodation but they will be required to provide proof of a negative test result for COVID-19 each week.

“The key to this mandate is that GCC continues to offer students multiple options in how they pursue their educational goals,” said Superintendent/President Dr. David Viar. “We have online classes for those who prefer learning at home or those who choose not to get vaccinated. Students who get the shot are rewarded with the option of coming on campus to learn and engage in person.”

GCC is planning to offer more than 200 in-person classes in the fall semester with more than 1,500 classes available online. The college also requires that anyone visiting District facilities wear a face covering while indoors whether vaccinated or not.

“As the voice of the entire student body, it is crucial to highlight that everyone’s safety is of utmost importance,” said ASGCC President Diana Morales who serves as the student representative on the board of trustees. “All students are welcome to attend GCC, but if you want to attend in person, you have to be fully vaccinated.”

Details of the vaccination policy are being worked out with that information expected to be released in the near future. Updates can be found on the GCC website glendale.edu. Unvaccinated students can make an appointment to begin the vaccination cycle by going to myturn.ca.gov.