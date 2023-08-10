Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day

The community is invited to the Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. to help protect the natural habitat at Rosemont Preserve. Volunteers will be working on the trail, weeding the demonstration garden and removing invasive plants that pose a fire danger to the Preserve. Wear sturdy shoes, comfortable clothes and garden gloves (long pants and sleeves are recommended). Tools will be available.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. – not in front of nearby homes. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages and no reservations required. Rain cancels event. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Veterans Host Monthly Breakfast

Local veterans host a monthly breakfast at the Verdugo Hills Memorial Hall on the second Saturday of the month. The breakfast is free to all local veterans and supporters, but donations are always graciously accepted. This month’s breakfast is on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The Hall is located at 4011 La Crescenta Ave.

City Formation Draft Maps are Available for View

On Tuesday, Aug. 15, the City of Glendale will hold its third public hearing on district formation at the City Council’s regularly scheduled meeting at 613 E. Broadway starting at 6 p.m.

The third public hearing is the City Council’s first review of draft maps prepared by the City’s professional demographer, National Demographics Corporation (NDC). NDC will present the maps that the public submitted through Aug. 5 and the maps they created based on communities of interest information that residents have submitted since June 2023.

All draft maps being considered are posted on MapGlendale.org/Draft-Maps.

The community can share feedback on map elements at the public hearing or by emailing MapGlendale@GlendaleCA.gov.

CVIM Holding Clothing Drive Fundraiser

Crescenta Valley High School instrumental music program is collecting gently used clothing items, shoes, accessories and linens (no undergarments, underwear, socks or bed pillows) for its clothing drive fundraiser on Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. to noon and Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Drop off items at the CVHS band parking lot in the 4300 block of Ramsdell Avenue.

Donors are asked to bag all items in large white kitchen bags and label them CVIM.

La Cañada Flintridge to Undergo Summer Field Closures

The City of La Cañada Flintridge began its annual summer field closures on July 15. Each summer, the City of LCF closes its athletic fields for regular maintenance and recovery from extensive use. The annual closure coincides with the La Cañada Unified School District’s summer break.

The fields of Foothill Intermediate School (FIS) upper and lower, Palm Crest Elementary, Paradise Canyon Elementary, La Cañada Elementary and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be closed through Aug. 5. Cornishon field will be closed through Aug. 15. The La Cañada High School junior varsity and varsity fields will be closed to Aug. 14. Additionally, the La Cañada High School Oakgrove field will be closed through Aug. 10.

Because these fields are frequently used by students and residents throughout the year scheduling these closures during school breaks allow for the City to revitalize and equip them for the upcoming school year.

Note that during the closures, the fields are not available to any user without a permit issued by the City given in extraordinary circumstances. Any person or group using the facilities without a permit will be cited by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Dept. for the violation of the municipal code 5.024.055.

For more information on the field closures, visit: https://cityoflcf.org/parks-and-recreation/recreation-facilities/.

Salvation Army Hosting Food Drive

The Glendale-Burbank Salvation Army is having a food drive on Saturday, Sept. 9. Items needed include dry cereals, rice, dry beans, pastas, oatmeal, canned beans, peanut butter, canned fruits, canned veggies, canned soups and laundry detergent. Donations can be dropped off on the black shelving unit at the parking lot of CV Weekly, 3800 La Crescenta Ave. (at the corner of Honolulu and La Crescenta avenues). Please mark bag/s with SA.

For questions/information contact Gabriela.Maldonado@usw.salvationarmy.org or call (818) 246-5586 x 1221.