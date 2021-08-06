LA County Launches Next Round of Public Health Ambassador Program for Students and Parents

17 New Deaths and 3,930 New Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Dept. of Public Health (Public Health), in partnership with Los Angeles County school districts, offers the Public Health Ambassador Program for students and parents. This partnership with Los Angeles County school districts actively engages members of school communities in preventing and reducing the spread of COVID-19 by empowering students and parents as essential partners in each school’s prevention effort. The program includes training and activities and open enrollment begins next week on Monday, Aug. 9 through Thursday, Sept. 9.

Public Health is encouraging students and parents to join the movement to inform others in your community about COVID-19 prevention and vaccines. Parent Ambassadors are trained on proven safety practices for home and in the broader community and Student Ambassadors meet weekly and learn about the impact of COVID-19 on well-being, social determinants of health, and how to promote safety among their peers.

Over the summer, student ambassadors created the following videos available on YouYube.com/

LAPublicHealth: Safety and Prevention Tips: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yw7LnOg9u9Q

Friends Navigating COVID-19: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fTKuoSU3nzk

Handwashing: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tYK5XhukB4k

COVID-19 Vaccine : https://youtu.be/3rDHOSlH2cU

More information including how to sign up for parents and students is available online.

Today, Friday, Public Health confirms 17 new deaths and 3,930 new cases of COVID-19. The high number of new cases reflects significant increases in screening testing at businesses and schools. Of the 17 new deaths reported today, one person who passed away was over the age of 80, six people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79, five people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64, and four people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49. One death was reported by the City of Long Beach. To date, Public Health has identified 1,319,216 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County and a total of 24,756 deaths.

The City of Glendale reports 21,794 cases, the City of La Cañada Flintridge reports 868 cases, Sunland reports 2,456 cases, Tujunga reports 3,165 cases and in the unincorporated county of Los Angeles, the Angeles National Forest reports 34 cases, and La Crescenta-Montrose reports 1,224 cases.

There are 1,370 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized and 22% of these people are in the ICU. This is an increase of 715 daily hospitalizations in two weeks.

Testing results are available for nearly 7,430,000 individuals with 16% of people testing positive. Today’s test positivity rate is 5.3%.

“We send our deepest condolences to everyone who has lost a loved one or friend to COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, director of Public Health. “The continued increase in cases serves as a stark reminder that responding to the infectious Delta variant requires adjustments if we want to slow the spread. Let’s continue to enjoy time spent with our friends and family doing activities that bring us joy — but let’s do so adding back sensible protections. Wear a face mask when indoors and when in very crowded spaces outdoors. Move social gatherings outside and practice distancing when among unvaccinated people. If you can’t avoid sustained close contact with people you don’t know, consider upgrading your mask to a KN95 or respirator. And please, if you can get vaccinated, do so now to avoid being part of the surge.”

Anyone 12 and older living or working in LA County can get vaccinated against COVID-19. Visit: www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) and www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish) to find a vaccination site near you, make an appointment and much more. Vaccinations are widely available throughout LA County and many sites are open on weekends and have evening hours. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Those who don’t have internet access, can’t use a computer or are 65 can call (833) 540-0473 for help finding an appointment, connecting to free transportation to and from a vaccination site, or scheduling a home-visit for those who are home bound.

COVID-19 Sector Protocols, Best Practices, COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Recovery Dashboard, and additional actions that people can take to protect themselves, their family and their community visit the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.