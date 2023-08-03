Crime blotter

July 23

600 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Cañada Flintridge, after reviewing surveillance footage an employee reported seeing a man, described as White, 5’10” tall, weighing 200 lbs. with a ponytail hairstyle and wearing a black shirt, black jeans and black shoes, walking through the store. He was removing clothes from the clothes racks and placing the items in a black backpack. Once the backpack was filled he walked towards the stock room. He was confronted by another employee who told him to stop. The man dropped the backpack and ran out of the store through an emergency exit door. The suspect still had clothing items in his hand when he left the store. He rode away on a scooter.

The theft occurred at 5:09 p.m.

July 22

3000 block of Santa Carlotta Street in La Crescenta, a resident reported that he heard a noise of what sounded like a power tool just outside his home. He opened his front door and saw a man wearing a black sweater, black pants and a black mask standing by his car, which was jacked up off the ground. There was a white Honda Civic parked behind his vehicle with a second man wearing the same type of clothing. The first man immediately lowered the resident’s vehicle, grabbed the jack, got into the white Honda and left the area. The resident discovered his catalytic converter was stolen.

The theft occurred at 5 a.m.

4000 block of Rosemont Avenue in La Crescenta, a resident said he heard a loud noise coming from his driveway. He looked out the window and saw two male adults running from his vehicle into a waiting vehicle. The suspects entered the vehicle and drove off. The resident then discovered his vehicle’s catalytic converter was stolen.

The theft occurred at 5:15 a.m.

5600 block of La Crescenta Avenue in La Crescenta, a resident returned home to find a concrete cinderblock on the ground placed behind the rear driver’s side tire of his vehicle. He also noticed a metal spring next to the tire and then noticed the catalytic converter had been stolen.

The incident occurred at 3 p.m.

July 21

Angeles Crest Highway in Angeles National Forest, a person parked his vehicle near Colby Canyon Trail and went for a hike. When he returned he found the locking mechanism of the driver’s door and the interior glove compartment locks had been punched and damaged. He reported that several personal items were stolen including credit cards. He soon received an alert from his credit card company of suspicious transactions on his card at a store in Hollywood.

The vehicle burglary occurred between 8 a.m. and noon.