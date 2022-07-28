National Night Out Update

By Mary O’KEEFE

National Night Out (NNO) will be on Aug. 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Here is an update on what some neighborhoods will be doing.

Tujunga – Little Landers Park: Little Landers Park will be the location of a NNO event hosted by local organizations including the Sunland Tujunga Elks Lodge and the Sunland Tujunga Neighborhood Council.

There will be booths representing different organizations like the Community Emergency Response Team and there will be activities there for children, according to STNC President Lydia Grant.

The Elks Lodge will be serving hotdogs. Los Angeles Police and Fire departments will be on hand to meet and greet those in attendance.

Little Landers Park is located at 10110 Commerce Ave., Tujunga.

CV Sheriff’s Station: Free hotdogs will also be on the menu at the NNO event at the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The event will be held at the CV Station’s lower lot. There will be public safety vehicle displays including from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s and Fire departments. California Highway Patrol and Montrose Search and Rescue will also be at the event as will other local organizations.

The Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station is located at 4554 Briggs Ave.

Sparr Heights: Sparr Heights is hosting a robust NNO event that will include representatives from Glendale Police and Fire departments as well as two food trucks, a local Sparr Heights band and organized activities for children. All neighbors in Sparr Heights are invited (see below for addresses).

This is the second year of the event that not only allows people to meet emergency responders but also provides an opportunity for neighbors to meet neighbors.

“This is an opportunity for neighbors to meet their local law enforcement and fire personnel who cover our area and for children to be introduced and feel comfortable in their presence,” said Janet Burton, one of the Sparr Heights NNO organizing groups. “It is also a time for neighbors to become acquainted with one another and with the Sparr Heights/Montrose community and all it has to offer.”

The event will involve streets Downing, Buena Vista, Rosemary, Las Palmas, Angeles, Roselawn, Val Verde, Sunview, Oak Circle and more.

For more information on events throughout Sunland-Tujunga, Burbank and Glendale, go to www.crescentavalleyweekly.com and search National Night Out Coming Up.