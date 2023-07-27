Pasadena and Rancho Palos Verdes Homicides May Be Linked

On Saturday, July 22 at 3:21 a.m., officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle collision on Angeles Crest Highway at mile marker 28.36. Upon arrival, they located a sedan with collision damage which had been occupied by two adults. The driver, an adult male, was unresponsive. While attempting life-saving measures, officers realized the male had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. The passenger, a female adult, was not injured.

Since that area of Angeles Crest Highway falls under the jurisdiction of the City of Pasadena, the Pasadena Police Dept. was notified of the homicide. Pasadena PD patrol officers responded to the crime scene and took over operational command.

Detectives from the Pasadena Police Dept.’s Robbery/Homicide Unit (RHU) responded into work to commence immediate follow-up investigation. RHU is actively conducting follow-up investigation on the homicide. The motive appears to be robbery.

On Wednesday, Pasadena Police stated they had arrested six suspects they believe are connected to the shooting of the victim on the Crest. They also felt there was a connection to the recent double homicide in Rancho Palos Verdes. In that case a man and woman were parked at a scenic overlook in the area. Their bodies were discovered by a hiker and reported to Los Angeles County Sheriffs at 6:30 a.m. on Monday, July 24, according to Lt. Keith Gomez, Pasadena Police Dept.

The victim on the Crest was identified as 32-year-old Jessie Munoz, a Los Angeles resident.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Pasadena Police at (626)- 744-4241 or report information anonymously by contacting “Crime Stoppers” at (800) 222-TIPS (8477), via a smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.