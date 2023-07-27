CVCA to Meet Tonight

The Crescenta Valley Community Association will have its monthly meeting tonight, Thursday, July 27 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Project updates will be given on Twelve Oaks, Verdugo Hills Golf and Canyon Hills among others.

The meeting will also discuss the second attempt at a California ballot initiative with the goal of returning land use control back to local governments. More info on the ONV website at https://ourneighborhoodvoices.com/.

People can contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with any questions and for Zoom meeting information. All are welcome.

NNO on Tuesday

National Night Out takes place on Tuesday evening, Aug. 1, throughout the foothills and surrounding areas. For details, including locations of local events, visit www.cvweekly.com/NEWS and see the top cover article in the July 20 issue.

La Cañada Flintridge to Undergo Summer Field Closures

The City of La Cañada Flintridge began its annual summer field closures on July 15. Each summer, the City of LCF closes its athletic fields for regular maintenance and recovery from extensive use. The annual closure coincides with the La Cañada Unified School District’s summer break.

The fields of Foothill Intermediate School (FIS) upper and lower, Palm Crest Elementary, Paradise Canyon Elementary, La Cañada Elementary and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be closed through Aug. 5. Cornishon field will be closed through Aug. 15. The La Cañada High School junior varsity and varsity fields will be closed to Aug. 14. Additionally, the La Cañada High School Oakgrove field will be closed through Aug. 10.

Because these fields are frequently used by students and residents throughout the year scheduling these closures during school breaks allow for the City to revitalize and equip them for the upcoming school year.

Note that during the closures, the fields are not available to any user without a permit issued by the City given in extraordinary circumstances. Any person or group using the facilities without a permit will be cited by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Dept. for the violation of the municipal code 5.024.055.

For more information on the field closures, visit: https://cityoflcf.org/parks-and-recreation/recreation-facilities/.

Comments Sought Regarding Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. Deputies in Schools

The LA County Civilian Oversight Commission is studying the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. School Resource Deputy program.

School Resource Deputies are sworn law enforcement officers whose duty it is to protect students and faculty and to secure the campus. Their purpose is to improve school safety. In recent years, high profile use of force incidents and several reports indicating racial profiling of students raises concerns about the presence of deputies in schools.

The Commission is seeking community feedback from all Los Angeles County residents to evaluate the issue from various perspectives.

The deadline to submit comments is Aug. 7.

To submit comments, visit https://tinyurl.com/2nhpxa69.

Beyond the Box – Mural Art Programs Apps Accepted

Applications for this year’s Beyond the Box – Mural Art Program are now open. The deadline to apply is Aug. 4 at 5 p.m. PST.

Beyond the Box extends public art to new areas in an inventive way while creating an attractive environment. The theme for this year is “Celebrating Inclusion.” This year’s theme intends to uplift and strengthen the voices of Glendale’s diverse community.

Artists are strongly encouraged to incorporate this year’s theme in their design. The Arts & Culture Commission (ACC) will fund $1,000 per utility box and anticipates selecting artwork for up to 15 utility boxes. Artists are responsible for prepping, priming and painting the utility boxes, and are encouraged to incorporate volunteers in the painting process.

Beyond the Box is open to all local and regional artists. The ACC encourages both new and established artists to apply. Artists may apply as an individual artist or as a group at https://www.glendaleartsandculture.org/beyondthebox.

Beyond the Box is supported by the City of Glendale and the Glendale Arts and Culture Commission.