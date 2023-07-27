From the Desk of the Publisher

No Good News

I have often heard that the media doesn’t tell “happy” stories, that “if it bleeds, it leads.” That may be true; years ago I was working at another paper and made the decision during the Christmas holidays to put on the front cover the story of a man dressed as Santa who attacked several people at a party that his ex-wife was attending. The story about “Killer Klaus” may not have been my finest moment but I knew that the headline would capture the attention of readers.

At CV Weekly we try to put a “lighter” news story on the top of the front cover and more serious news on the bottom cover. Page 3 is also typically a lighter story. But this week in news has been super stressful.

For example, the heat is unrelenting and has caused the deaths of several people. Personally, a couple of organizations that I work with are struggling, causing me angst. Then there’s family – someone always seems to be in need, one way or another.

I had lunch the other day with a longtime friend and we talked about our families. After listening to her challenges, I just have to say I realized that at least I’m not alone! Everyone seems to have some issue that they’re dealing with.

Also, this week I heard about the cardiac event that LeBron James’s son Bronny, 18, suffered. What the heck?!

And, yes, you probably saw my husband Steve on the news. He was interviewed about one of the four rescues he went on last weekend. It involved the technology surrounding the iPhone 14 and how the phone aided in the rescue of its owner, who had gone over the side of Angeles Crest Highway.

But there are some happy stories in this week’s paper. For example, local Boy Scout David Green is hosting a food distribution event. Not to be confused with a food collection event, the food distribution event is specifically for those who need a little help filling their pantry. That event is happening at the Crescenta Valley High School parking lot at the southeast corner of Ramsdell and Community avenues on Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. to noon.

And on the same day the Crescenta Valley Lions Club is having a food collection event from 10 a.m. to noon at St. Luke’s of the Mountains, 2563 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta. The food collected will then be donated to the Bailey Center in Tujunga.

Then there’s Ruth Sowby’s story about the Dog Days Search & Rescue and the wonderful volunteers who rescue these pups.

And to top it off, Charly Shelton’s story about all the delicious milkshakes found at Toothsome Dessert Foundry made my mouth water – seriously.

So while not every news story will bring a smile to your face, at least you can rely on CV Weekly to shine a light on some of those lighter sides of life.