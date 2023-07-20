Disaster Preparedness Event Planned

Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station will be hosting a disaster preparedness event today, Thursday, July 20 at La Cañada High School from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The goal is to educate the public on how to prepare for a large-scale disaster. From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., there will be displays from all LASD station teams including members of the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), Montrose Search and Rescue, volunteers, Disaster Communication Service (DCS), uniform reserve deputies, and Explorer Program. There will also be a mobile command post display from the LASD Emergency Operations Bureau (EOB).

From 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., there will be a town hall segment of the evening. Sheriff Robert Luna is scheduled to attend and give opening remarks.

The event will be free to the public to attend. For those who are unable to attend, the event will be streamed on LASD social media platforms.

CVCA to Meet July 27

The Crescenta Valley Community Association will have its monthly meeting on Thursday, July 27 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting will include discussion on local issues as well as an opportunity for foothill area residents to bring their own concerns. Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with questions and for Zoom meeting information. All are welcome.

La Cañada Flintridge to Undergo Summer Field Closures

The City of La Cañada Flintridge began its annual summer field closures on July 15. Each summer, the City of LCF closes its athletic fields for regular maintenance and recovery from extensive use. The annual closure coincides with the La Cañada Unified School District’s summer break.

The fields of Foothill Intermediate School (FIS) upper and lower, Palm Crest Elementary, Paradise Canyon Elementary, La Cañada Elementary and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be closed through Aug. 5. Cornishon field will be closed from July 24 to Aug. 15. The La Cañada High School junior varsity and varsity fields will be closed to Aug. 14. Additionally, the La Cañada High School Oakgrove field will be closed from July 22 to Aug. 10.

Because these fields are frequently used by students and residents throughout the year scheduling these closures during school breaks allow for the City to revitalize and equip them for the upcoming school year.

Note that during the closures, the fields are not available to any user without a permit issued by the City given in extraordinary circumstances. Any person or group using the facilities without a permit will be cited by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Dept. for the violation of the municipal code 5.024.055.

For more information on the field closures, visit: https://cityoflcf.org/parks-and-recreation/recreation-facilities/.

Help Shape Glendale’s Energy Future

Join Glendale Water and Power in shaping Glendale’s energy future by attending the second Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) town hall meeting on Monday, July 24. The meeting will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Sparr Heights Community Center, 1613 Glencoe Way in Sparr Heights/Montrose 91208.

GWP’s 2024 IRP outlines Glendale’s energy needs and the resources that can be used to meet them for the next 20 years. The town hall meetings will educate the community about the IRP process and solicit input on the priorities that GWP customers would like to see reflected in the IRP.

All customers are encouraged to get involved and spread the word about the IRP to foster broad community participation.

Comments Sought Regarding Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. Deputies in Schools

The LA County Civilian Oversight Commission is studying the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. School Resource Deputy program.

School Resource Deputies are sworn law enforcement officers whose duty it is to protect students and faculty and to secure the campus. Their purpose is to improve school safety. In recent years, high profile use of force incidents and several reports indicating racial profiling of students raises concerns about the presence of deputies in schools.

The Commission is seeking community feedback from all Los Angeles County residents to evaluate the issue from various perspectives.

The deadline to submit comments is Aug. 7.

To submit comments, visit https://tinyurl.com/2nhpxa69.

Beyond the Box – Mural Art Programs Apps Accepted

Applications for this year’s Beyond the Box – Mural Art Program are now open. The deadline to apply is Aug. 4 at 5 p.m. PST.

Beyond the Box extends public art to new areas in an inventive way while creating an attractive environment. The theme for this year is “Celebrating Inclusion.” This year’s theme intends to uplift and strengthen the voices of Glendale’s diverse community.

Artists are strongly encouraged to incorporate this year’s theme in their design. The Arts & Culture Commission (ACC) will fund $1,000 per utility box and anticipates selecting artwork for up to 15 utility boxes. Artists are responsible for prepping, priming and painting the utility boxes, and are encouraged to incorporate volunteers in the painting process.

Beyond the Box is open to all local and regional artists. The ACC encourages both new and established artists to apply. Artists may apply as an individual artist or as a group at https://www.glendaleartsandculture.org/beyondthebox.

Beyond the Box is supported by the City of Glendale and the Glendale Arts and Culture Commission.