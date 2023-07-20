Glendale Outreach Held for a Proposed Dog Park

By Mary O’KEEFE

The City of Glendale is looking for feedback from the public on the location of its proposed dog park. The City Council approved a design consultant, RJM Design Group, to evaluate the feasibility of developing a dog park.

Three potential locations are being looked at including Brand Park south of the Tea House, Palmer Park near the community garden, and Glendale Community College on the Garfield Campus.

The consultants began studying the areas in May. Now community input is being sought. There are two community workshops when the public can learn more about the dog park and share their opinions. Both meetings will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The first meeting will be on July 31 at Pacific Park in the Sycamore Room, 501 S. Pacific Ave. The second workshop will on Aug. 2 at Brand Library’s Recital Hall, 1601 W. Mountain St.

The consultants are also reaching out to the public in the form of online surveys. The first survey asks if the responder has attended the workshop and has other questions about the park. Visit https://arcg.is/1L4fmX to see the survey. The other online survey is titled “Forum Feedback” and can be found at https://arcg.is/1rbeL50.

People can also join a project contact list to keep up on all of the latest updates. The consultants advise people to check the online page for regular updates and follow the City on social media at @MYGlendaleParks.

For any questions and for more information email Joseph Gonzalez, park planner, at jogonzalez@glendaleca.gov.