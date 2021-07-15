Crime blotter

July 18

800 block of Greenridge Drive in La Cañada Flintridge, the rear patio door of a home was shattered and several rooms were ransacked. Nothing was reported stolen at the time of the report.

The burglary occurred between July 10 at 11 a.m. and July 11 at 11:45 p.m.

July 9

700 block of Angeles Crest Highway in Angeles National Forest, several personal items were stolen from a vehicle that was parked at the location.

The theft was between 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

July 5

300 block of Inverness Drive in La Cañada Flintridge, a woman had reported recently purchasing a home. The home was not occupied; however, when she went to the location she saw a camping chair near a window, footprints on the chair and a window open wide. It was discovered that someone had entered the home, walked through the rooms, used one of the bathrooms and created plumbing issues.

The incident occurred between July 5 and July 10.

July 7

2200 block of Saranne Street in La Cañada Flintridge, a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle overnight.

July 6

2600 block of Mary Street in La Crescenta, a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle between July 6 and July 9.

July 2

4200 block of Chula Senda Lane in La Cañada Flintridge, a resident received a call from a person who stated he represented “Amazon” and that someone had hacked into her account. Through a series of questions the person on the phone was able to access the resident’s computer and bank account. He led the resident to believe he had transferred funds into her account and then asked her to transfer the funds back to another bank account. The resident later discovered this person representing Amazon did not work for the company and the funds he told her he transferred to her account had not been transferred; however, she was still missing the funds she transferred to another bank. The theft/scam occurred at 4 p.m.

June 21

500 block of Palmerstone Drive in La Cañada Flintridge, the door lock was damaged on a vehicle and an item was missing from the victim’s car between June 21 and July 6.