District Announces New Principals at CV High School and Rosemont Middle School

The board of education confirmed new principals for Rosemont and CV.

Suzanne Risse has been promoted to principal, Rosemont Middle School, and Christine Benitez has been promoted to principal, CV High School. Both moves are effective today, July 14.

The Monte Vista principal position, which was previously occupied by Risse, will be posted on Wednesday and the District will schedule a listening session with staff and families in the coming weeks. Assuming all goes as scheduled with the interview process, it is expected that confirmation of the new Monte Vista principal will be made at the next board meeting on Aug. 10.

Christine Benitez began her career in education in 1997 as a math teacher at Hoover High School in GUSD. In 2005, she served as assistant principal in Santa Clarita. In 2014, Benitez returned to Glendale Unified School District as associate principal at Crescenta Valley High School. Benitez received her bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Ohio State University. She received her master’s degrees in teaching mathematics from the University of Virginia and in educational administration from California State University, Northridge.

Suzanne Risse began her career in education in the Glendale Unified School District in 1991 as a Spanish bilingual teacher at Horace Mann Elementary School. She served as teacher specialist for Title VII Project SUCCESS in 1996 and was promoted to assistant principal of R.D. White in 1999. In 2001, she was promoted to principal at R.D. White, where she served until 2013 when she became principal of Monte Vista Elementary School. Risse received her bachelor’s degree in general humanities from Santa Clara University. She received her master’s degree in educational administration from the University of La Verne.

From Vivian Ekchian, superintendent of Glendale Unified School District, regarding the placement of Christine Benitez:

Dear CV Students and Families,

I hope you are taking time to relax this summer!

I am very pleased to announce that Christine Benitez has been promoted to principal, Crescenta Valley High School, effective July 14. Ms. Benitez has served our CV community as associate principal since 2014, and stepped in as interim principal this summer following Dr. Junge’s departure. She is also the proud parent of two CV graduates and one future CV student currently attending Rosemont Middle School.

Ms. Benitez has more than 25 years of experience in education. She is a strong and dedicated leader with a commitment to maximizing student achievement and supporting student and employee growth and development. Based on feedback from our students, teachers, staff, and families during our principal search, it was clear that Ms. Benitez’ strengths reflect the needs of our CV community. I am confident she will continue to uphold the commitment to pride, tradition, and honor that CV is known for.

Please join me in congratulating Ms. Benitez on her new role!