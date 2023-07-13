Rosemont Preserve Open Gate Morning

An “open gate” event is taking place at the Rosemont Preserve on Sunday morning, July 16. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist and Merlin apps to identify birds and add wildlife sightings!

The gate will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and Friends of the Rosemont Preserve Committee members will be available to answer questions and present this community resource.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact the Rosemont Preserve Committee.

Those planning on walking the trails should wear sturdy shoes and bring water to drink.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages; no reservations required. Rain cancels. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Comments Sought Regarding Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. Deputies in Schools

The LA County Civilian Oversight Commission is studying the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. School Resource Deputy program.

School Resource Deputies are sworn law enforcement officers whose duty it is to protect students and faculty and to secure the campus. Their purpose is to improve school safety. In recent years, high profile use of force incidents and several reports indicating racial profiling of students raises concerns about the presence of deputies in schools.

The Commission is seeking community feedback from all Los Angeles County residents to evaluate the issue from various perspectives.

The deadline to submit comments is Aug. 7.

To submit comments, visit https://tinyurl.com/2nhpxa69.

Opt Out Option Presented

At the June 27 board of directors meeting of the Crescenta Valley Water District it was voted unanimously to adopt Resolution No. 786. This resolution allows the District to place a charge on customers’ property tax bills to support the District’s pipeline replacement program. The typical charge for a single-family home is $194. Those who do not want this charge placed on their property tax bill can sign an opt out form to have the charge added to their water bill instead. The charge would be split between the property owners’ November/December 2023 and March/April 2024 water bills depending on their billing cycle.

The form is available on the District website at cvwd.com/updated-property-tax-roll-information or at the District’s main office.

This notice applies only to those properties that receive water service from the Crescenta Valley Water District.

National Forest Week™

Each year during the second full week of July, the NFF hosts National Forest Week™ to raise awareness of the incredible 193-million-acre National Forest System and the benefits it provides.

This year’s theme, Forest Mode, encourages people to think about how to make the shift between the hustle and bustle of their daily lives to being present in the moment.

Disaster Preparedness Event Planned

Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station will be hosting a disaster preparedness event on July 20 at La Cañada High School from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The goal is to educate the public on how to prepare for a large-scale disaster. From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., there will be displays from all LASD station teams including members of the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), Montrose Search and Rescue, volunteers, Disaster Communication Service (DCS), uniform reserve deputies, and Explorer Program. There will also be a mobile command post display from the LASD Emergency Operations Bureau (EOB).

From 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., there will be a town hall segment of the evening. Sheriff Robert Luna is scheduled to attend and give opening remarks.

The event will be free to the public to attend. For those who are unable to attend, the event will be streamed on LASD social media platforms.

Beyond the Box – Mural Art Programs Apps Accepted

Applications for this year’s Beyond the Box – Mural Art Program are now open. The deadline to apply is Aug. 4 at 5 p.m. PST.

Beyond the Box extends public art to new areas in an inventive way while creating an attractive environment. The theme for this year is “Celebrating Inclusion.” This year’s theme intends to uplift and strengthen the voices of Glendale’s diverse community.

Artists are strongly encouraged to incorporate this year’s theme in their design. The Arts & Culture Commission (ACC) will fund $1,000 per utility box and anticipates selecting artwork for up to 15 utility boxes. Artists are responsible for prepping, priming and painting the utility boxes, and are encouraged to incorporate volunteers in the painting process.

Beyond the Box is open to all local and regional artists. The ACC encourages both new and established artists to apply. Artists may apply as an individual artist or as a group at https://www.glendaleartsandculture.org/beyondthebox.

Beyond the Box is supported by the City of Glendale and the Glendale Arts and Culture Commission.