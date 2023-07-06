Suspect Identified and Arrested in Glendale Homicide

On the evening of June 23, Glendale PD responded to a report of a shooting in the 1200 block of Mariposa Street. On arrival, officers located a 35-year old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound and began attempting life-saving measures. The victim was subsequently transported by paramedics to a nearby hospital for treatment, but ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

GPD detectives and criminalists responded to the location and processed the crime scene for evidence. During the investigation, 42-year-old Adis Poghosyan of Northridge was identified as the suspect responsible for the shooting.

After an extensive multi-agency search, Poghosyan was arrested on July 3. No additional suspects are being sought at this time and there are no additional public safety concerns related to this incident.

The case will be presented to the LA County District Attorney’s Office for criminal prosecution.

The Glendale Police Dept. also requests the public’s assistance with this ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information, witnessed the event, or have any relevant footage or photos should contact the Glendale Police Dept. at (818) 548-4840 or submit an anonymous tip through its hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).