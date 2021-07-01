Eldred Leaving CVHS, Heading to South Pasadena

In a press release issued from the South Pasadena Unified School District (SPUSD), it was announced that the District has hired John Eldred to serve as the new principal of South Pasadena High School.

“We are thrilled to announce that John Eldred will be the new leader of South Pasadena High School,” said Superintendent Geoff Yantz. “Mr. Eldred’s experience leading secondary students and his deep understanding of teaching and learning provides an excellent foundation for the future of SPHS. With a thoughtful and caring approach, Mr. Eldred is centered on student well-being and success while ensuring that staff, parents and the community work collaboratively to prepare students for college and life experiences.”

Eldred brings nearly 30 years of experience in education to South Pasadena High School. For the past seven years, he has served as assistant principal of Crescenta Valley High School in La Crescenta where he developed strong skills guiding and mentoring students. His responsibilities included curriculum development, state testing planning and logistics, student conflict resolution, participation in the 504/IEP process, teacher/employee guidance and professional development, school facilities operations and management, as well as planning and managing large scale events.

As a 20-year veteran teacher at Glendale High School, Eldred taught Social Studies and English and served as department chair, Western Association of Schools and Colleges accreditation team leader, student advisor, and faculty cabinet member. He twice earned awards as Glendale High School’s Teacher of the Year and also earned the PTSA Outstanding Administrator Award recipient during his tenure at Crescenta Valley High School.

“I look forward to joining a welcoming community with a tradition of excellence in education and carrying on meaningful Tiger traditions, all while maintaining a positive, and caring learning environment that empowers our students and helps them succeed,” said Eldred.

Eldred attended California State University, Northridge, where he earned a master’s degree in education with a concentration in secondary education and teaching and a bachelor’s degree in journalism/history. Residents of Sunland, Eldred and his wife have three grown daughters. He enjoys gardening and will begin his new role at SPHS in July 2021. A community meet and greet will be held prior to the first day of school.