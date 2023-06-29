Rosemont Open Gate

An “open gate” event is taking place at the Rosemont Preserve on Saturday morning, July 1. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist and Merlin apps to identify birds and add wildlife sightings!

The gate will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and Friends of the Rosemont Preserve Committee members will be available to answer questions and present this community resource.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact the Rosemont Preserve Committee.

Those planning on walking the trails should wear sturdy shoes and bring water to drink.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages; no reservations required. Rain cancels. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

July 4th Fireworks Tickets

Tickets are now available for the Crescenta Valley Fireworks Celebration on July 4th. The event includes live music, inflatables and food trucks culminating with a dynamic fireworks show at dusk. For more information, including locations to pre-purchase tickets, see this week’s cover story.

Beyond the Box – Mural Art Programs Apps Accepted

Applications for this year’s Beyond the Box – Mural Art Program are now open. The deadline to apply is Aug. 4 at 5 p.m. PST.

Beyond the Box extends public art to new areas in an inventive way while creating an attractive environment. The theme for this year is “Celebrating Inclusion.” This year’s theme intends to uplift and strengthen the voices of Glendale’s diverse community.

Artists are strongly encouraged to incorporate this year’s theme in their design. The Arts & Culture Commission (ACC) will fund $1,000 per utility box and anticipates selecting artwork for up to 15 utility boxes. Artists are responsible for prepping, priming and painting the utility boxes, and are encouraged to incorporate volunteers in the painting process.

Beyond the Box is open to all local and regional artists. The ACC encourages both new and established artists to apply. Artists may apply as an individual artist or as a group at https://www.glendaleartsandculture.org/beyondthebox.

Beyond the Box is supported by the City of Glendale and the Glendale Arts and Culture Commission.