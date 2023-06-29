District Elections Community Workshops Schedule

By Mary O’KEEFE

Tuesday’s meeting covered a lot of issues including the proposed Beeline contract, however during public comment one speaker introduced a subject that had been hotly debated in the past – the change from Glendale’s citywide election to a district election.

The City of Glendale is exploring its options for changing from citywide elections to district elections. Cities throughout the state have been making this change to avoid a potential lawsuit, citing the California Voting Rights Act (the CVRA).

In a June 13 meeting, most of the public comments were against creating districts, but Councilmember Ardy Kassakhian reminded those in the audience, and watching at home, that this decision is a proactive one.

“We are faced with the option of either going to districts or being sued and going to districts,” he said at the June 13 meeting.

The preliminary proposal is to establish six council districts and have an elected mayor; presently there are five councilmembers and a rotation-style mayorship. The proposed change will be on the March 2024 ballot.

“If this plan is approved by the voters, this would take effect beginning with Council elections starting in 2026. Voters would have the opportunity to elect one city councilmember who lives in and is elected by voters in their district and all Glendale voters would vote to select their next Mayor,” according to mapglendale.org.

The Council pointed out that this is the preliminary proposal and a plan to hold outreach community meetings was put in place. The problem is, according to the speaker at the Tuesday, June 27 meeting, few appear to know when the meetings are scheduled.

The speaker referred to above had attended a recent meeting held at the Pacific Community Center and, according to the speaker, only two members of the public were in attendance. Those from the City far outnumbered the residents.

The community workshops/meetings include a PowerPoint presentation of the districts with officials available to answer questions. Residents are encouraged to submit a written testimony about their community, districting process or a specific map. To submit a suggestion email to mapglendale@glendaleca.gov or mail/drop-off in person to City Hall, 613 E. Broadway Glendale, California 91206.

The City does post meetings on the website, MapGlendale.org/Schedule; however, that means an interested person has to check the website to find it. The “community workshop” last night held at Dunsmore Park was put on the City’s social media, including Instagram, on Tuesday night about 7 p.m.

Councilmembers at Tuesday’s meeting suggested the staff find additional ways to reach out to the community to inform them of the meetings.

For those who are not on the City’s social media, or who don’t check the website on a regular basis, the next outreach meeting will be a Cruise Night Pop-Up on Saturday, July 15 at 5:30 p.m. on Brand Boulevard followed by a community workshop on Thursday, July 20 at 6:30 p.m., at the Brand Library, 1601 W. Mountain St.

Fifth Community Workshop is on Saturday, July 22 at 10 a.m. at Griffith Manor Park, 1551 Flower St.

Sixth Community Workshop is on Saturday, July 22 at 2 p.m. at Maple Park, 802 E. Maple St.

Seventh Community Workshop is on Thursday, July 27 at 6:30 p.m. at Chevy Chase Library, 3301 E. Chevy Chase Dr.

National Night Out Pop-Up on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 5 p.m. at Pacific Park, 501 S. Pacific Ave.

The second round of workshop/meetings then begin:

Eighth Community Workshop is a virtual one and is on Thursday, Aug. 17 at 6:30 p.m.

Ninth Community Workshop is on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. at Chevy Chase Library, 3301 E. Chevy Chase Dr.

Tenth Community Workshop is on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 2:30 p.m. at Adult Recreation Center, 201 E. Colorado St.

Eleventh Community Workshop is on Monday, Aug. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at Griffith Manor Park, 1551 Flower St.

Twelfth Community Workshop is on Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 6:30 p.m. at Sparr Heights Community Center, 1613 Glencoe Way

Thirteenth Community Workshop is on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 6:30 p.m. at Chevy Chase Library, 3301 E. Chevy Chase Dr.

Fourteenth Community Workshop is on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at Griffith Manor Park, 1551 Flower St.

According to the City’s website—www.mapglendale.org— the schedule is subject to change.