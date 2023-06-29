Crime blotter

June 22

400 block of Knight Way in La Cañada Flintridge, gardening equipment was stolen from the bed of a truck. Surveillance footage revealed a dark colored SUV driving past the victim’s truck then turning back and stopping near the vehicle. Two males were seen to exit the vehicle with a driver remaining inside.

Suspect No. 1 lifted the rear hatch of the truck while Suspect No. 2 took wooden side panels off the truck. Both suspects took equipment from the truck, placed the equipment into the waiting vehicle, got into the car and drove off.

The footage showed Suspect No. 1 as a White male in his 30s wearing a white T-shirt, grey shorts and a dark backward-facing baseball cap. Suspect No. 2 appeared to be a White male had either bleached hair or something light colored on his head and wore a long sleeve black shirt and black pants. The suspects’ vehicle appeared to be a black 90s Ford Explorer with a chrome rear bumper, gold front bumper and side paneling over the wheel wells. The rear windows were tinted.

The theft occurred at 1 p.m.

June 18

2600 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Crescenta, a person reported that as they were walking near the location a suspect walked up to him and sprayed the victim in the eyes with “pepper spray.” The suspect then left the location. The victim reported the suspect did not say anything during the incident and he had no idea why he would have been attacked in this way. The suspect was described as a White male, about 5’5” tall and heavy set. At the time he was wearing blue shorts.

The incident occurred at 8:19 p.m.

700 block of Angeles Crest Highway in Angeles National Forest, both the driver’s and passenger’s front windshield weather cover were missing along with the vehicle’s Ford Explorer insignia from the car’s trunk.

The theft occurred between 9:15 a.m. and 10:32 a.m.

Big Tujunga Canyon Road in Tujunga, a woman reported that after she went on a hike she returned to her vehicle and found the keyhole on the driver’s door had been punched in and several items were stolen between 12:46 p.m. and 4:35 p.m.

June 11

2900 block of Fairmont Avenue in La Crescenta, several rooms in a home had been ransacked; nothing was reported stolen between June 11 and June 18.