Business Spotlight: Integrative Wellness and Laser Dentistry Center

Emma Abramyan, DDS, AIAOMT, IABDM

Certified Biological Dentist

Get to know Dentist Dr. Emma Abramyan who serves patients throughout the State of California.

An established dentist, Dr. Abramyan is in practice at Dr. Emma’s Integrative Wellness and Laser Dentistry Center with offices in San Francisco and Glendale.

Dr. Emma’s Wellness Center offers a comfortable, relaxed environment where patients can look forward to their dental appointment instead of dreading it.

They are proud to provide a wide range of services, including laser dentistry. They provide both cosmetic and general dental treatments so that patients can reach a healthy, beautiful smile. Their office is modern, using the latest in dental techniques and technology. They utilize CEREC® technology, a high-definition intraoral camera, panoramic 3D X-rays, ozone generator, red light therapy, different wavelength lasers and new generation centrifuge. They also provide airway-centered pre-orthodontic treatments like MYOBRACE, snoring laser treatment Nightlase and PRF treatment.

Before embarking on her professional journey, Dr. Abramyan graduated with honors from the University of the Pacific Dental School as a recipient of the Dean’s Clinical Excellence Award. After graduating, her focus on the relationship of oral health and its effect on the overall wellbeing of the body led her to advanced studies with International Academy of Biological

Dentistry and Medicine, International Academy of Oral Medicine and Toxicology, and the American Academy for Oral Systemic Health.

Seeking ways to further benefit her patients, she then focused on ozone therapy and laser use in dentistry and medicine, and became a board certified laser surgeon and ozone-certified healthcare professional. Her latest passion is using anti-aging regenerative laser assisted treatments.

Recognized as a SMART (Safer Mercury Amalgam Removal Technique) certified dental provider, Dr. Abramyan is an active member of the International Academy of Tongue Tie Professionals, the American Academy of Craniofacial Pain, the American Laser Study Club, the Team Airway Study Club, the Holistic Dental Association, the American Academy of Anti-aging

Medicine and the International College of Integrative Medicine.