Rosemont Preserve Open Gate Morning

An “open gate” event is taking place at the Rosemont Preserve on Sunday morning, June 18. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist and Merlin apps to identify birds and add wildlife sightings!

The gate will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and Friends of the Rosemont Preserve Committee members will be available to answer questions and present this community resource.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact the Rosemont Preserve Committee.

Those planning on walking the trails should wear sturdy shoes and bring water to drink.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages; no reservations required. Rain cancels. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

CVCA to Meet

The Crescenta Valley Community Association will have its monthly meeting on Thursday, June 22 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting will include discussion on local issues as well as an opportunity for Foothill area residents to bring their own concerns. Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with questions and for Zoom meeting information. All are welcome.

Neon Topic of Historical Meeting

The community is invited to learn about the mystery and magic behind the handmade medium of neon art and how these glowing tubes shed light on lesser-known histories. Guests will be able to explore glowing phosphor rocks and a neon salesman suitcase after the presentation.

The presentation will be given by speaker Corrie Siegal is the executive director of the Museum of Neon Art (MONA). She’s also an artist, curator and educator committed to exploring the arts as an agent of growth for individuals and communities.

The meeting is on Monday, June 19 at 7 p.m. at the Center for Spiritual Living – La Crescenta, 4845 Dunsmore Ave. on the corner of Dunsmore and Santa Carlotta avenues.

Looking ahead: Next month’s meeting on July 17 at 7 p.m. is Craig Durst. He will present Nature Boy.