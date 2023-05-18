CVWD Hosting Information Coffee and Conversation

Crescenta Valley Water District will be hosting a Coffee and Conversation gathering on this evening, Thursday, May 18 from 6 p.m. to 6: 30 p.m. at the Crescenta Commons at the intersection of Orange and Rosemont avenues. This meeting will provide an opportunity to discuss with staff members and the contractor the upcoming pipeline project on the 2600-2700 block of Orange Avenue.

CVCA to Meet May 25

The Crescenta Valley Community Association will have its monthly meeting on Thursday, May 25 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting will include discussion on local issues as well as an opportunity for Foothill area residents to bring their own concerns. Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with questions and for Zoom meeting information. All are welcome.

Food Drive

The Crescenta Valley Lions Club is hosting a food drive fundraiser for the Bailey Center of Tujunga from 10 a.m. to noon on May 20 at St. Luke’s of the Mountains. Especially needed are dry pasta, canned soup, canned meat/tuna, canned chili, Spaghetti O’s, granola bars crackers, cereal/oatmeal, dry mac & cheese, Rice A Roni, dry stuffing, canned fruit and canned vegetables.

Monetary donations also accepted. For more information, contact Diana Tyson at lions91214@gmail.com or call (818) 625-5221.

St. Luke’s of the Mountains, 2563 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta (at the corner of Rosemont).

Rosemont Preserve Open Gate Morning

An “open gate” event is taking place at the Rosemont Preserve on Sunday morning, May 21. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist and Merlin apps to identify birds and add wildlife sightings!

The gate will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and Friends of the Rosemont Preserve Committee members will be available to answer questions and present this community resource.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact the Rosemont Preserve Committee.

Those planning on walking the trails should wear sturdy shoes and bring water to drink.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages; no reservations required. Rain cancels. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Golf Tournament Planned

The CV Chamber of Commerce is hosting a golf tournament at Scholl Canyon Golf Course on the morning of Monday, June 12. Proceeds benefit Crescenta Valley students. Entry fee is $150 per person; check-in is 7 a.m. with putting contest at 7:30 a.m. Shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.

To register for more information, call (818) 248-4957 or visit Crescentavalleychamber.org/golf.

Docents Needed

The Arroyos & Foothills Conservancy is opening an upcoming exhibit, “Living in a Wildlife Corridor,” at Descanso Gardens. Volunteers are needed to become docents for this immersive exhibit. Trainings will be held on May 24 and May 27 at Descanso. To sign up, visit https://tinyurl.com/mr2cj5c8.

“Living In A Wildlife Corridor” will run from June 3 – Sept. 30 and will feature an array of art pieces, educational displays and various ways that community members can participate in conservation action. Docents will need to be comfortable talking and engaging with the many different visitors of the exhibition and gardens.