Fatal Accident on the 210

By Mary O’KEEFE

California Highway Patrol has released a statement regarding the traffic collision on the Foothill (210) Freeway that involved three vehicles on May 9 at 2:47 p.m.

CHP officers were dispatched to the traffic collision on the westbound 210 just west of Briggs Avenue.

“[Our] preliminary investigation revealed a 2006 Honda Accord was traveling in the No. 4 lane when the [75-year-old female] driver lost control of her vehicle for reasons still under investigation, causing the Honda to spin out of control and collide with a 2023 Freightliner tractor trailer combination and a 2017 Freightliner tractor trailer combination,” according to the CHP statement.

The 65-year-old male passenger who was traveling in the front passenger seat of the Honda sustained fatal injuries due to the traffic collision and was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:05 p.m.

The driver of the Honda was taken to Huntington Hospital for possible injuries. The drivers of the Freightliners remained on the scene and cooperated with officials.

For about three hours the CHP closed the 210 Freeway westbound 4, 5 and 6 lanes west of Briggs Avenue. The westbound exit onto Ocean View Boulevard was also closed. A Sigalert was issued that lasted until about 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles County Fire Dept. responded to the traffic collision. The driver of the Honda is from Canyon Country as was the passenger. The 38-year-old driver of the 2023 Freightliner was from Mendota, California and the 37-year-old driver of the 2017 Freightliner was from Coalinga, California.

The initial information that was released by CHP stated the incident appeared to be a vehicle pursuit; however, that appears to be incorrect.

Anyone with information or inquiries regarding this traffic collision is encouraged to contact CHP Officer Dean, 022526, at the CHP Altadena Area Office at (626) 296-8100.