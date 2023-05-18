Crime blotter

May 13

2500 block of Community Avenue in La Crescenta, a vehicle was vandalized with spray paint and windows were shattered between 7:40 p.m. and 11:16 p.m.

700 block of Angeles Crest Highway in Tujunga, an unknown tool was used to open a door of a vehicle. Items were stolen from the interior of the vehicle between 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

700 block of Angeles Crest Highway in Tujunga, an unknown tool was used to open a vehicle; nothing was reported stolen between 7 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Angeles Crest Highway in Angeles National Forest, a man reported parking his vehicle, locking it and going for a hike. When he returned he found the keyhole had been tampered with of the front driver side door handle. He did not report anything stolen between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

May 11

2200 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Cañada Flintridge, the glass front door of a window was shattered. Surveillance video showed an unknown suspect smashing the business window and entering the building. The suspect looked around the area and quickly left. Prior to the first suspect leaving a second suspect approached the door and began to enter. The first suspect then gestured to leave and both suspects left the area. Nothing appeared to be stolen.

The burglary occurred at 4:49 a.m.

May 10

Big Tujunga Canyon Road and Trail Canyon Falls in Angeles National Forest, a man parked and locked his vehicle at a turnout at the location. He left his vehicle and when he returned he opened the trunk of the vehicle and noticed several items were missing. He did not notice anything missing from inside the vehicle but noticed the driver’s side door locking mechanism had been punched.

The vehicle burglary occurred between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

May 8

2900 block of Community Avenue in La Crescenta, a student reported accidentally leaving her backpack in a classroom that contained her MacBook in a laptop bag. She left for the day and the classroom was locked. When she returned the next day her computer was not there. A witness told her she saw the computer and bag in the room at the end of the day when the room was locked. A trace of the computer found it to be at an address in Los Angeles.

The theft occurred between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m.