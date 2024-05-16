GENERAL MEETING OF CVTC

The general meeting of the Crescenta Valley Town Council is tonight, Thursday, May 16 at 7 p.m. at the community room of the La Crescenta Library.

On the agenda is a presentation by the Dept. of Parks and Recs on Two Strike Park Outdoor Gym Measure A Funds,

All are invited.

The Library is located at 2809 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta.

ARE YOU PREPARED?

All are invited to the disaster preparedness event hosted by the Meher and Satig Der Ohanessian CV Armenian Youth Center. The event is on May 21 beginning at 7:30 p.m. The Center is located at 2633 Honolulu Ave.

Presenters include personnel from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. and members of the Community Emergency Response Team, Montrose Search and Rescue and LA County Fire Dept.

For more information, email cvacoutreach@gmail.com.

THE BALCONY OF LA PICNIC

The Balcony of LA, a non-profit organization, is hosting a free community picnic at Two Strike Park every Wednesday in the month of May from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

It is free and open to all. The organization’s goal is to get folks out of the house, meet new people, get our kids to connect with new kids and make new friends and just build stronger community bonds overall.

There is no financial exchange occurring. It is not a fundraiser; there are no vendors. Bring a blanket. Bring some food. Come hang with locals in the grass while the sun sets.

Two Strike Park is located at 5107 Rosemont Ave.

CVCA TO MEET

The Crescenta Valley Community Association will have its meeting on Thursday, May 23 at 7 p.m. This month is an in person meeting in the community room at the La Crescenta Library. The meeting will include discussion on local issues as well as an opportunity for Foothill area residents to bring their own concerns.

The library is located at 2809 Foothill Blvd. Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with any questions.

All are welcome.