FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

As I mentioned before, I love cruising. Cruising is the epitome of vacation: eating delicious food (that I don’t have to plan, prepare or clean up after), visiting new places and meeting new people.

Although that’s not how it always works out.

For example, Steve and I were kayaking in St. Maarten when we got to talking to some fellow kayakers. Common questions included where people are from.

“We’re from California.”

“So are we!”

“We live in a little town near Glendale called La Crescenta.”

Pause.

“So do we!”

Yes, we met two other couples on our excursion in the Caribbean who were from La Crescenta; they live off Boston Avenue. What are the chances?

Well, that question came up again when Steve and I, after visiting our son and his family in North Carolina and having a layover in Nashville on our way home, ran across some friends of ours. Dave and Kris Silversparre were flying back home to La Crescenta after spending some time in North Carolina then a couple of days in Nashville. What a great surprise! We shared stories of our vacations (they visited the shore in North Carolina while Steve and I were more inland) and how, overall, we were ready to get home.

I want to take a minute to share what a great time we had in North Carolina. Our son recently bought a house and “Pop Pop” (as Steve is known to the granddaughters) was ready to help with a list of electrical chores. By the time we left, new lights had been installed, an overhead fan removed and the refrigerator no longer dumped water on the kitchen floor. We also had a chance to attend church with them on Mother’s Day.

They love their pastor, Grayson Furlough, who is an inspirational speaker. A young man (though let’s face it – the older I get the younger everyone else seems), he spoke about the circle of influence we have, whether for those in our family, our workplace or beyond. He talked about the importance of acknowledging that realm and making sure we pay attention to the things we say … and do … and how they’ll be interpreted by those around us. His sermon definitely gave me some things to think about.

Those things to ponder over will have to wait, however; it’s production day at the paper, time to get back to work.

In addition, I have to plan our next vacation. No doubt it will include a cruise and, hopefully, a visit again to North Carolina.

After all, I never know who I’ll end up seeing.