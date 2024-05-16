Boy Scouts Will Soon be Known as Scouting America

The Verdugo Hills Council shared information about the name change for the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) which announced that it will be changing its name to Scouting America. This change reflects the organization’s ongoing commitment to welcoming every youth in America to experience the benefits of Scouting. The name change will go into effect on February 8, 2025, the organization’s 115th birthday.

This announcement also comes as the organization celebrates the fifth anniversary of welcoming girls into Cub Scouting and Scouts BSA programs. Boy Scouts of America currently serves 176,234 girls and young women across all programs, including more than 6,000 who have earned Eagle Scout status.

“This change ultimately brings us in line with the international Scouting community and contributes towards our open and welcoming environment where all youth from any background can develop leadership skills and self-reliance in a space where they feel respected and valued,” says Laura Clay, Scout Executive/CEO for the Verdugo Hills Council. “We look forward to bringing Scouting’s important mission and traditions to future generations under the Scouting America name.”

Scouting America builds on the organization’s 114 years of helping America’s youth. Its ongoing goal is to provide young people with a safe environment where they can learn meaningful life skills and have fun, educational experiences, fostering their growth and future outcomes as leaders, and be prepared for life. At the same time, values instilled by the Scout Oath and Law help prepare young people for lives of purpose and impact.

Locally, Scouting groups are organized through the Verdugo Hills Council which has been headquartered in Glendale, CA since 1920. In recent years, girls in the program have climbed to 25% of those served. For decades, girls have also participated in the Homenetmen Scouting program serving the Armenian diaspora through Scouting America programming.

“Our national organization’s name change aligns with the culture and fabric of the Verdugo Hills Council. We have been trailblazers including all who want to strive toward the ideals of Scouting by living up to our Scout Oath and Law. I’m excited to see all we can accomplish as a scouting community over the next decade” says Hovik Shahinian, Council President.

More than 130 million Americans have been through Scouting programs since its founding in 1910, and currently, more than 1 million youth, including both men and women, are served by 477,000 dedicated adult volunteers in local councils throughout the country. To date, more than 2.75 million youth have earned Scouting’s highest rank of Eagle Scout.

In addition to supporting the nation’s youth, Scouting America will continue to be an important asset to strengthen our communities, having provided more than 7 million hours of volunteer services for community improvement and other projects across the country.

To learn more about Scouting America’s mission, visit Scouting.org.

About Verdugo Hills Council (BSA): The Verdugo Hills Council is a 100+ year old institution in the area, serving families across the Glendale, Burbank, Sun Valley, Sunland, Tujunga, La Crescenta, Montrose, Eagle Rock, and Highland Park communities of Los Angeles County. The Council’s mission is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law. The Council offers a variety of programs for youth ages 5-20, such as Cub Scouts, Scouts BSA, Venturing, and Exploring, as well as camping, training, and service opportunities. For more information, visit www.vhcbsa.org.