Weather Watch

By Mary O’KEEFE

This weekend my grandson had a sleepover at our home. On Sunday my son and daughter-in-law invited me to meet them at the Autry Museum. It was the “Great Big Family Play Day at The Autry in Griffith Park” and when they stated “great big” that is exactly what they meant. There were bounce toys, games and booths throughout the Autry parking lot and yard. Because I rarely go to these big events I always seem to forget how difficult parking can be in Los Angeles.

As I made my way around the Zoo parking lot, which was where the traffic security directed me as I got off the freeway, I found no open parking spaces. There were drivers who would just stop in the middle of the parking lot, either hoping or waiting for someone to pull out of a space. Many of them did not leave room for any other car to pass. People would get out of their cars to yell at those drivers; I heard more horns honking than I think I ever have in LA – and there were a few hand gestures that were not exactly friendly.

At one point as I was attempting to leave the parking lot a driver who was coming from a side road pulled toward my car without slowing down. I had the right of way but the driver obviously disagreed and honked and yelled while nearly hitting the front of my car. I had my grandson in the car, so I was limited as to my response. I just used it as an example of bad karma; my grandson and I have long talks about good karma/bad karma.

When I saw this example of bad societal behavior I came to the frightening realization that this was happening at a “fun day” and it dealt with simply finding a parking space. This, of course, led me to climate change.

Climate change is real, it has happened, it is happening and our world is changing because of it. There will be more extreme weather events like droughts and flooding that will affect food supplies and the economy – just to name a few inconvenient truths. There will be a time when we look back and wish that our biggest problem is finding a parking space.

I honestly do try to be optimistic but it is difficult to imagine that society, as it is today, will come together to support each other like the “Greatest Generation” did during WWII or the tremendous support shown for others after 9/11 or, locally, how neighbors helped neighbors after the Northridge Earthquake and numerous wildfires. I hope I am wrong and that our best selves will shine through.

Two films come to mind about how societal superiority and negativity toward others had us paying a price for turning our back on nature.

“Princess Mononoke” is a Japanese animated fantasy film that was released in the U.S. in 1999. It was written and directed by Hayao Miyazaki and follows Ashitaka, an Emishi prince who killed a demon that attacked his village. During the battle the demon touched the prince, causing him to be cursed. The demon was found to be a boar god who had been corrupted by an iron ball that was lodged in his body. The wise woman of the village told Ashitaka about a possible cure in the land where the demon came from but until then he would suffer great pain and his anger would grow.

Ashitaka takes a journey where he meets both humans and animals that have their own views of the importance of nature. He finds himself in Irontown, which was created by clear-cutting the forest to mine the iron. Eboshi was the woman who heads up Irontown and is in direct conflict with Princess Mononoke – known as San – a human raised by wolves.

San has seen what humans have done to the forest and hates them – especially Eboshi. Eboshi has created a haven for outcasts to work at the iron mines and is pro business no matter the cost. This film shows there is no easy answer for any of the destruction that happened. The animals fought amongst themselves as to what needed to be done and the humans fought amongst themselves – all during the total destruction of nature. The end of the movie attempts to bring everyone together with humans realizing the need to work with nature and nature attempting to recover from the destruction. Ashitaka will work with the humans in Irontown and San will never forgive humans for their destruction but will try to work with them to bring some harmony.

“FernGully: The Last Rainforest” (1992) was one of my kids’ favorite movies. The screenplay is by Jim Cox from an original story by Diana Young and directed by Bill Kroyer. It deals with the fairy world of FernGully whose residents live in a protected area of the rainforest. For years they lived in harmony after Magi Lune was able to contain the evil spirit named Hexxus in a dark tree in the rainforest.

“Our closest friends were human, then the balance of nature shifted,” Magi said.

A young fairy, Crysta, was curious about the world beyond FernGully. She ventured toward a mountain of black smoke where she saw the forest being stripped. She met a young intern lumberjack, Zak, who was marking trees for slaughter. Crysta accidentally shrinks Zak to fairy size and, thinking he is an innocent human, introduces him to her magical FernGully. But as we learn there is no such thing as an innocent human. She realizes that not only did he mark the trees to be destroyed, he also marked the tree where Hexxus had been captured thereby releasing the evil spirit. Hexxus easily persuaded the lumberjacks to go along with a plan to destroy FernGully.

The end of the film is a battle where nature decides to stay and fight and a lone human, who now not only sees the destruction but can also feel the tree’s pain, helps to stop Hexxus. The great thing about this film is that Magi continually reminds Crysta to remember the past and talks about how they have taken nature for granted.

“We have been guardians and the healers of the forest. We have forgotten the magic healing powers of nature,” Magi said. “Remember all magic of creation exist within a single tiny seed.”

It is this seed that stops Hexxus and saves the forest … for now.

This film also sees the power in reminding humans of their place within nature, and the importance of being guardians of the forests. They also show that by working together the forest/planet can be saved.

So maybe if enough kids see these films, and understand them, they will grow up to be more respectful of the planet. I know it worked with my kids.

And just another reminder: These films were made possible because of writers who took the stories from imagination to paper to film … just saying.

“May Gray” and “June Gloom” are in full force with a very deep marine layer that makes its way inland causing our gray conditions. The sun may sneak a peek throughout the week but that marine layer will be around as well. Friday through next Tuesday is expected to see highs in the low 80s and sunny; however, a “sizable” marine layer will still be going on, according to NOAA.

There may be a slight potential for rain next week with reports of rain on Tuesday.