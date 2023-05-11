Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day

The community is invited to the Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day on Saturday, May 13 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. to help protect the natural habitat at Rosemont Preserve. Volunteers will be working on the trail, weeding the demonstration garden and removing invasive plants that pose a fire danger to the Preserve. Wear sturdy shoes, comfortable clothes and garden gloves (long pants and sleeves are recommended). Tools will be available.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages and no reservations required. Rain cancels event. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Vintage Films at HSCV Meeting

The May 15 meeting of the Historical Society of the Crescenta Valley will feature film historian Joe Rinaudo showing several old films on his restored projector. “Glendale on Parade” is a 1939 promotional film and “Montrose Rodeo” shows highlights from a local rodeo in the late 1940s.

This free presentation is on Monday, May 15 at 7 p.m. at the Center for Spiritual Living-La Crescenta, 4845 Dunsmore Ave., La Crescenta.

CVWD Hosting Information Coffee and Conversation

Crescenta Valley Water District will be hosting a Coffee and Conversation gathering on the evening of Thursday May 18 from 6 p.m. to 6: 30 p.m. at the Crescenta Commons at the intersection of Orange and Rosemont avenues. This meeting will provide an opportunity to discuss with staff members and the contractor the upcoming pipeline project on the 2600-2700 block of Orange Avenue.

Food Drive

The Crescenta Valley Lions Club is hosting a food drive fundraiser for the Bailey Center of Tujunga from 10 a.m. to noon on May 20 at St. Luke’s of the Mountains. Especially needed are dry pasta, canned soup, canned meat/tuna, canned chili, Spaghetti O’s, granola bars crackers, cereal/oatmeal, dry mac & cheese, Rice A Roni, dry stuffing, canned fruit and canned vegetables.

Monetary donations also accepted. For more information, contact Diana Tyson at lions91214@gmail.com or call (818) 625-5221.

St. Luke’s of the Mountains, 2563 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta (at the corner of Rosemont).

Golf Tournament Planned

The CV Chamber of Commerce is hosting a golf tournament at Scholl Canyon Golf Course on the morning of Monday, June 12. Proceeds benefit Crescenta Valley students. Entry fee is $150 per person; check-in is 7 a.m. with putting contest at 7:30 a.m. Shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.

To register for more information, call (818) 248-4957 or visit Crescentavalleychamber.org/golf.

Docents Needed

The Arroyos & Foothills Conservancy is opening an upcoming exhibit, “Living in a Wildlife Corridor,” at Descanso Gardens. Volunteers are needed to become docents for this immersive exhibit. Trainings will be held on May 24 and May 27 at Descanso. To sign up, visit https://tinyurl.com/mr2cj5c8.

“Living In A Wildlife Corridor” will run from June 3 – Sept. 30 and will feature an array of art pieces, educational displays and various ways that community members can participate in conservation action. Docents will need to be comfortable talking and engaging with the many different visitors of the exhibition and gardens.