From the Desk of the Publisher

Reflecting on Past Mother’s Days

Steve and I are empty nesters; the four boys have all gone off to lead their own lives. Two live locally and two live in North Carolina. We are blessed with five granddaughters – three bio and two “bonus” – and indeed consider ourselves blessed though I do have to laugh when considering that our four boys have given us five granddaughters.

Thinking of my daughters-in-law and their journey in motherhood takes me back to the days when I was the celebrated mother. Gifts and cards would be presented to me on “my day” – macaroni necklaces were standard as were handmade cards. Steve never gifted me though. His excuse? I’m not his mother (to which I replied true but he did make me a mother. Still no gift).

I remember incorporating a visit with my mother-in-law as part of our Mother’s Day plans. I’d prepare brunch (with the help of my daughters-in-law and sister-in-law). Sadly, Mom died on Dec. 8 so this year will be a little melancholy.

I decided to investigate a little about the history of Mother’s Day. Contrary to what many think, Mother’s Day was not created by the greeting card industry but by a woman who wanted to establish a “celebration honoring the mother of the family or individual, as well as motherhood, maternal bonds and the influence of mothers in society.”

According to Wikipedia, “While some countries have a multi-century history of a day to celebrate mothers, the modern American version of the holiday began in the United States in the early 20th century at the initiative of Anna Jarvis who organized the first Mother’s Day service of worship and celebration at Andrews Methodist Episcopal Church in Grafton, West Virginia, which serves as the International Mother’s Day Shrine today.”

Within our family, there are grandparents (including Steve and me), mothers, fathers, stepmothers, girlfriends and grandchildren (including bonus grandchildren). Most – including the mothers – need to be loved and cared for and Sunday is an opportunity to focus on doing that. I applaud the mothers in our family as they wipe dirty faces and change dirty diapers, listen to complaints and comfort those whose need a little more attention. It takes work and I am grateful for those in our lives.

And as far as our plans for this weekend, Steve and I will be in my favorite place: Cambria. Lunch plans have been made and wine pickups arranged. I don’t think I’ll be getting any macaroni necklaces.

__________________________

Our plans to head north were made prior to learning that Saturday, May 13 into Sunday, May 14 is Prom Plus. This year’s event is being held earlier in the year than ever before. Though I’m not as involved with PP as I once was, I am confident that the crew in place will host a dynamic event. I thank everyone who has donated money, product or time to this worthy cause.