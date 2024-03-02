3-2-1 Acting Studios Offers Acting Classes for Kids, Teens, and Adults

Amanda Peter is the new owner of 3-2-1 Acting Studios. Previously school director and teacher, she is now leading one of the most renowned acting schools in Los Angeles. Amanda has been in the entertainment business for over 15 years as an actress, voice over latent, pageant and host. At 3-2-1 Acting Studios, Amanda prepares child actors and young adults for a career as an actor.

Amanda produces the Showcase & Acting Career Program which includes classes with top acting coaches, photoshoot, demo reels, seminars, interview training and audition technique. The program culminates into a showcase day in which agents from all over LA join to watch new talent and offer representation.

3-2-1 Acting Studios’ Showcase Program is exclusive and famous for its success rate. Besides having several agencies as guests, alumni of this program are doing very well on film and television. You can find 3-2-1 alumni in TV shows such as NCIS, Shameless, Big Little Lies, Perry Mason, Swat, Bunked, Jimmy Kimmel and more! 3-2-1 Acting Studios is the number one recommended acting school for kids, by managers, agents, and famous casting platforms such as Backstage.

Besides offering an excellent career program, the school also offers lots of acting classes for fun. Most classes offered at 3-2-1 Acting Studios are tailored to help kids and teens grow more confident and with advanced public speaking skills. It offers an outlet to energetic kids to express themselves and to learn better focus and listening, while also encouraging timid and shy kids to come out of their shells and have fun. The school’s mission is to promote communication and life skills in a nurturing environment. Classes are offered in-person and online as drop in.

