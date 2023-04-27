Hometown Country Fair

The Annual Hometown Country Fair takes place on April 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at CV Park, 3901 Dunsmore Ave. in La Crescenta. This is a fun community event put on by the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce and their sponsors. There is no cost to attend.

Craft Beer Fest

The Montrose-Verdugo City Chamber of Commerce hosts the Craft Beer Fest on Sunday, April 30. From noon to 4 p.m. in the 2200 block of Honolulu Avenue, ticketholders can taste a variety of craft and artisan brews. In addition, food samples will be available.

Tickets range from $25 – $55 per person. To learn more or to purchase, visit https://tinyurl.com/574ppcbr.

MONA Launces Bus Tours

Museum of Neon Art launches its new season of Neon Cruises® on Saturday, May 20. Participants will board an open-air top of a double-decker bus to get an intimate view of historic neon signs and permanent installations of contemporary neon art through downtown Los Angeles and Hollywood.

The live, narrated tour departs from downtown LA and points out neon’s historic and aesthetic dimensions.

Tickets for general audiences are $70. Tickets for MONA Members are $60.

For more information, visit https://store.neonmona.org/collections/neon-cruises.

2023 Brand Associates Dance Series

The Brand Associates presents four performances in its 2023 Dance Series at the Brand Library & Art Center this spring. This series, curated by choreographer, teacher, and producer Jamie Nichols, features top dance companies from Southern California performing site-specific work in non-traditional performance spaces around Brand Library. Performances begin at 5 p.m. The 2023 Dance Series includes: Megill & Company on Saturday, April 29;

Psychopomp Dance Theater on Saturday, May 6; Kenneth Walker Dance Project (KWDP) on Saturday, May 13; and Bernard Brown/bbmoves on Saturday, May 20.

Brand Library & Art Center is located at 1601 W. Mountain St. in Glendale.

Correction

At the April 11 meeting of the Glendale City Council two density bonus projects were heard and voted on by the Council. A 43-unit project located at 424, 430 and 434 Milford Avenue was approved by a vote of 4-0 with Mayor Dan Brotman recusing himself. It will have eight units reserved for tenants of very low income.

Another density bonus project, located at 1642 S. Central Ave., called for 31 units of which three will be affordable. That project was approved 3-2.