CVCA Meeting Tonight

The Crescenta Valley Community Association will have its monthly meeting tonight, April 25, at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting will include discussion on local issues as well as an opportunity for Foothill area residents to bring their own concerns. Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with questions and for Zoom meeting information.

All are welcome.

Immersion in Nature and Water Tour of Rosemont Preserve

The community is invited to spend mindful, intentional time at the Rosemont Preserve on Saturday, April 27 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. doing what the Japanese call shinrin-yoku or forest bathing. Elena de la Cruz will be guiding participants through this opportunity to slow down and be with Mother Earth by walking slowly and waking up their senses to the surrounding wonders. Studies have shown forest bathing can promote health and happiness.

Participants should be aware they might be in the sun at some point so bring a hat, water and sunblock.

Sign-ups are limited; visit https://tinyurl.com/mvknadss.

Then on Sunday, take part in a unique tour of Rosemont Preserve led by staff at the Crescenta Valley Water District. The tour is planned for April 28 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Attendees will learn about watersheds, where local water comes from, and how water gets stored and delivered to local homes, plus a chance to know the local water district.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. and not in front of neighbors’ homes. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Town Council Scholarship Apps

Applications for Crescenta Valley Town Council scholarships are available to graduating seniors who live in unincorporated Los Angeles County – La Crescenta/Montrose. The applications are on the CVTC website (https://thecvcouncil.com/) and have to be returned by May 5.

Verdugo Mountains 10K

The City of Glendale announced the return of the Verdugo Mountains 10k Trail Run & Hike, this year on May 5 at 8 a.m. The race proceeds support the Glendale Parks & Open Space Foundation, a non-profit that supports open space and outdoor programs in Glendale.

The Verdugo Mountains 10k Trail Run & Hike began in 2011 as an annual event to bring runners and hikers together to conquer the Verdugo Mountains. The course starts in Brand Park near the Doctor’s House and climbs the Brand Motorway 1,686 feet of elevation to a height of 2,536 feet above sea level. Participants will get breathtaking views of Glendale and the San Fernando Valley from high up on the mountain.

Registration for the event is available at https://my.racewire.com/event/7969. Fees are $40 per runner and include a T-shirt and finisher medal.