News from the CVCA

Due to planned vacations/commitments by three steering committee members, the CVCA has decided to cancel its April meeting and concentrate efforts toward participating in the 17th Annual Hometown Country Fair on April 29. This is a fun community event put on by the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce with their sponsors and held at Crescenta Valley Park each year.

The CVCA will be staffing a booth at the fair and sharing information about some of the projects that are in the pipeline for La Crescenta, Montrose and Sunland-Tujunga. Help is needed with shifts available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com if you can volunteer or for further information.

CV Town Council Meets Tonight

The general meeting of the CV Town Council is tonight, Thursday, at 7 p.m. in the community room of the La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd. On the agenda are presentations about CERT by Paul Dutton and the future of the CVHS campus by Dr. Chris Coulter.

Hepatitis A Case Linked to Recalled Frozen Strawberries Sold in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County of Dept. of Public Health recently identified a case of hepatitis A virus infection linked to a multi-state outbreak. It has linked the outbreak to frozen organic strawberries imported by a common supplier from certain farms located in Baja California, Mexico. The FDA has recalled several brands of frozen strawberries and different suppliers are taking required actions to remove suspect frozen strawberries from their stores. The frozen organic strawberries were sold to a variety of retailers under multiple brand labels, including Kirkland Signature, Simply Nature, Vital Choice, Made With, PCC Community Markets, and Trader Joe’s. As this is a frozen product, residents who may have frozen strawberries purchased from Costco, Trader Joe’s or other stores (listed online at www.cvweekly.com/NEWS) should review the lot numbers or universal product codes (UPC) on the product to determine whether their strawberries might be implicated.

Symptoms of a hepatitis A virus infection include nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and dark urine. Those affected should contact their health care provider if they have symptoms and have eaten strawberries subject to the recall within the last six weeks.

2023 Brand Associates Dance Series

The Brand Associates presents four performances in its 2023 Dance Series at the Brand Library & Art Center this spring. This series, curated by choreographer, teacher, and producer Jamie Nichols, features top dance companies from Southern California performing site-specific work in non-traditional performance spaces around Brand Library. Performances begin at 5 p.m. The 2023 Dance Series includes: Megill & Company on Saturday, April 29;

Psychopomp Dance Theater on Saturday, May 6; Kenneth Walker Dance Project (KWDP) on Saturday, May 13; and Bernard Brown/bbmoves on Saturday, May 20.

Brand Library & Art Center is located at 1601 W. Mountain St. in Glendale.