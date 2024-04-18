Prom Plus Bingo On Saturday

On Saturday, April 20, Prom Plus is having a bingo fundraiser at Verdugo Hills Memorial Hall, American Legion Post 288, at 4011 La Crescenta Ave.

The 30-year-old non-profit organization began after the 1991 death of a Crescenta Valley High School senior at an unsupervised after-prom party. Berlyn Cosman was attending an after-prom party at an Anaheim hotel room when she was shot and killed while she slept.

The community came together to create a supervised after-prom party and partnered with numerous local businesses and organizations, including the YMCA of the Foothills in La Cañada Flintridge, which has hosted the event for many years.

In years past, the Prom Plus event has had a full casino, zip line, mechanical bull, laser tag and much more to keep the CVHS seniors and their guests busy from midnight to 4 a.m. They are also well fed, thanks to donations. Thanks to the cleanup efforts of veterans of American Legion Post 288 and VFW Post 1614, the YMCA is none the worse after the all-night event.

The event costs about $25,000 to host and funds raised from Saturday’s bingo will go toward those costs. The event is free to attend for those who go to prom and $20 for those who do not attend prom.

Unfortunately, this year is the last for the Prom Plus event. The organization has tried, unsuccessfully, for more than a year to get parents who have students currently in local schools to join the Prom Plus board.

Prom Plus is still in need of donations to offer the event, this year on May 18. Anyone who would like more information can contact mary@cvweekly.com or call (818) 248-2740.

Bingo tickets are $25 for 10 games. Tickets are sold in advance at the offices of CVW, 3800 La Crescenta Ave. Suite 206, or at the door on Saturday.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with first game at 6 p.m. Food and beverages are available for purchase.