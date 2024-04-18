CVTC General Meeting

The next monthly meeting of the Crescenta Valley Town Council is tonight, Thursday, April 18 at 7 p.m. at the community room of the La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd.

Among the agenda items are presentations by local civic organizations and the election of a president as the seat is vacant.

Rosemont Preserve Open Gate Morning

An “open gate” event is taking place at the Rosemont Preserve on Sunday, April 21. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist and Merlin apps to identify birds and add wildlife sightings!

The gate will be open from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and Friends of the Rosemont Preserve Committee members will be available to answer questions and present this community resource.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. and not in front of neighbors’ homes. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact the Rosemont Preserve Committee.

Those planning on walking the trails should wear sturdy shoes and bring water to drink.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages; no reservations required. Rain cancels. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

CVCA to Meet April 25

The Crescenta Valley Community Association will have its meeting on Thursday, April 25 at 7 p.m., this month via Zoom. The meeting will include discussion on local issues as well as an opportunity for Foothill area residents to bring their own concerns. Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with questions and for Zoom meeting information.

All are welcome.

Retiring Old American Flags

The community is reminded that a collection container for American flags that are old, tattered and/or need to be retired is located on the front porch of the Verdugo Hills Memorial Hall at 4011 La Crescenta Ave. Veterans will retire the flags with respect.