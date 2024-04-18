HCF Applications Available

Vendors and non-profit organizations that want to take part in the Hometown Country Fair, hosted by the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce, are invited to fill out an application for space reservation. Applications can be found on the chamber website www.crescentavalleychamber.org. Click on the flyer on the website to be taken to applications.

The Hometown Country Fair, one of the most popular events hosted by the CV Chamber of Commerce, will be held on Saturday, June 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Crescenta Valley Park, 3901 Dunsmore Ave. in La Crescenta. It is free to attend and among the activities are a car show that pays tribute to the 60th anniversary of the Ford Mustang in addition to saluting fin cars from 1956-1962. There will also be a petting zoo, food trucks, first responders, inflatable jumpers for the kids and more.

For questions, contact the CV Chamber of Commerce at (818) 248-4957 or email info@crescentavalleychamber.org.