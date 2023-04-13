Crime blotter

‘Tip A Cop’ Planned

Today, April 13, Joselitos West, 7308 Foothill Blvd. in Tujunga, is hosting LAPD Foothill Division “Tip A Cop” fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Officers will serve as hosts and waiters and all donations they receive will support Special Olympics athletes.

For more information contact Officer Herrera at 38507@lapd.online.

Chamber Mixer Tonight

The Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting a business networking mixer tonight, Thursday, April 13 at its offices. Attendees will have the chance to meet the next executive board and staff, check out the revamped office and learn how the Chamber can help them and their business.

There will be music, raffle prizes and more! Food catered by Gourmet a go go. The cost to attend is $10 for chamber members, $15 for non-members.

Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce offices are located at 3131 Foothill Blvd., Suite ‘D’ in La Crescenta.

Rosemont Preserve Open Gate Morning

An “open gate” event is taking place at the Rosemont Preserve on Saturday morning, April 16. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist and Merlin apps to identify birds and add wildlife sightings!

The gate will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and Friends of the Rosemont Preserve Committee members will be available to answer questions and present this community resource.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact the Rosemont Preserve Committee.

Those planning on walking the trails should wear sturdy shoes and bring water to drink.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages; no reservations required. Rain cancels. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

News from the CVCA

Due to planned vacations/commitments by three steering committee members, the CVCA has decided to cancel its April meeting and concentrate efforts toward participating in the 17th Annual Hometown Country Fair on April 29. This is a fun community event put on by the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce with their sponsors and held at Crescenta Valley Park each year.

The CVCA will be staffing a booth at the fair and sharing information about some of the projects that are in the pipeline for La Crescenta, Montrose and Sunland-Tujunga. Help is needed with shifts available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Those who can volunteer or for further information contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com.

2023 Brand Associates Dance Series

The Brand Associates presents four performances in its 2023 Dance Series at the Brand Library & Art Center this spring. This series, curated by choreographer, teacher, and producer Jamie Nichols, features top dance companies from Southern California performing site-specific work in non-traditional performance spaces around Brand Library. Performances begin at 5 p.m. The 2023 Dance Series includes: Megill & Company on Saturday, April 29;

Psychopomp Dance Theater on Saturday, May 6; Kenneth Walker Dance Project (KWDP) on Saturday, May 13; and Bernard Brown/bbmoves on Saturday, May 20.

Brand Library & Art Center is located at 1601 W. Mountain St. in Glendale.